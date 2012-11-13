SAP Screen Personas
Learn how SAP Screen Personas makes employees more productive and reduces training time by allowing you to create more intuitive screens.Product overviewProductivity Power Play video seriesKnowledge baseGuides and tutorials
Learn, share, and keep your skills up-to-date on SAP GUI, SAP Screen Personas, and SAP Business Client. Join this community to access key product details/updates, connect with product experts, and find helpful resources.
Learn how SAP Screen Personas makes employees more productive and reduces training time by allowing you to create more intuitive screens.Product overviewProductivity Power Play video seriesKnowledge baseGuides and tutorials
Finally, the Classical UIs SAP GUI for HTML (Web GUI) and Web Dynpro for ABAP (WDA) /Floorplan Manager (FPM) are touch-enabled. Learn how to work touch-enabled in SAP GUI for HTML and how to adapt applications for better usability on touch devices in WDA and FPM:Touch-Enablement of the Classical UIs
Learn how SAP Business Client - the standard client for Business Suite - integrates various UI technologies and design generations aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, including SAP S/4HANA and the desktop flavor of Fiori launchpad.Product overviewCommunity pageVisual harmonizationGet started
Learn how SAP UI Landscape, the new SAP Frontend file format, simplifies the configuration by unifying the persisted connection and connection configuration data from SAP GUI for Windows, SAP GUI for Java and SAP Business Client in a modern and easy way.Frontend Installation Guide (Windows)SAP UI Landscape Configuration Guide