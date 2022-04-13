SAP on Db2 for z/OS

Summary of SAP Documentation and Information

Common Information

Reference ArchitecturesSAP Business Suite on IBM z Systems Reference Architecture
SAP for Banking on IBM z Systems Reference Architecture
SAP for Insurance on IBM z Systems Reference Architecture
Common Documentation- SAP Help Portal
- Installation Guides
- Platform Availability Matrix PAM
Documentation related to Db2 for z/OS or Connected Application Servers- SAP on Linux
- SAP on Windows
- Novell Products - Support Life Cycle SLES
- Redhat Products - Red Hat Enterprise Linux Life Cycle
DB2 for z/OS OEM Delivery- Database downloads and patches (common site)
- Db2 for z/OS and Db2 Connect download (some downloads are available for OEM customers only)

Release dependent Information

Common information - SAP NetWeaver - Installation, Upgrade, Operations and Maintenance Information

- Software Logistics Toolset (SL Toolset) - Installation and Upgrade Toolset
SAP NetWeaver 7.0 and higher

(Database-specific Guides)		- DBA Guide (Database Administration Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 24 Jun 2022
- Planning Guide (Planning Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 01 Mar 2022
- Security Guide (Security Guide for SAP on IBM Db2 for z/OS) 01 Mar 2022
SAP Netweaver 7.5General Link (Guide Finder for SAP Netweaver and ABAP Platform)