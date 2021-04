SMD Agent on z/OS - Cut up to 80% of the CPU Consumption

On z/OS the CPU consumption of Solution Manager Diagnostics (SMD) Agents can be very high if there are many (real and virtual) network interfaces. This is because there is one agent (Java process) for each network interface. A detailed study revealed that a huge part of the CPU utilization is triggered by explicit garbage collection calls which are superfluous with today's Java Virtual Machines. Fortunately, these calls can be deactivated without any code change by a simple adjustment of the SMD Agents' profile.