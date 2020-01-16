New Features
Learn about the new features (Q4 2020) included in the latest SAP Data Intelligence release.Administration and DeploymentPipeline ModelingMetadata Management Features
SAP Data Intelligence Content Sprint-At-Home Initiative featuring 9 key partners has new business content ready for you to use!
Get started with SAP Data Intelligence! Stay up to date with latest features, projects, blogs, questions and answers. SAP Data Intelligence transforms distributed data sprawls into vital data insights, delivering innovation at scale.
Check out 21 new videos on the SAP Data Intelligence 3.1 PlaylistSAP Data Intelligence 3.1 Videos
Don't miss out on the latest SAP Teched Sessions that focus on SAP Data Intelligence. Get the full list at the Teched Site.DAT 110: Hybrid Data Management SAP Data Intelligence CloudDAT111: Introduction to SAP Data IntelligenceDAT113: SAP Data Intelligence, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Analytics CloudDAT829: Road Map: SAP Data IntelligenceINT105: Build Data Pipelines with SAP Data IntelligenceANA202: Embedded Data Intelligence in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
