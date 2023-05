In addition to physical and contractual limits of data storage, large tables have an impact on query response time and database scalability. In this video, you will learn how to check the Storage Usage of your database, how to identify the Top Tables consuming storage and how to setup job for Regular Clean-up. We will finish with the Most Common Largest Tables into your database.

Struggling with memory large footprint or memory leak on your SAP Commerce Cloud JVMs? In this video, you will understand how to monitor memory with Dynatrace, how to identify memory method hotspots and how to identify memory leaks on your API/Storefront services.

Are you experiencing CPU-related challenges with your API or Storefront services? In this video, you’ll learn how to collect current CPU Sizing Specifications from your VMs and Pods, how to collect current CPU utilization from your API/Storefront processes and how to identify Method Hotspots of your API/Storefront services.

Using Dynatrace to Manage and Optimize the Performance of your SAP Commerce Cloud Solution

With SAP Commerce Cloud, Dynatrace comes embedded as part of every subscription giving you access to a powerful set of tools to analyze and optimize the performance of your site. In this article we cover the useful features of Dynatrace and how you can leverage them to troubleshoot performance issues. SAP Blog post

Best Tips to Reduce Build Time of SAP Commerce Cloud

Build time can significantly influence your development speed on SAP Commerce Cloud. Optimizing the build process can greatly enhance your productivity as an SAP Commerce Cloud developer. In this article, we discuss how to diagnose build duration issues and provide valuable tips for reducing build time. SAP Blog Post

Performance Review Service by our SAP Commerce Experts