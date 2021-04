Provision your own SAP Commerce Cloud environments using SAP for Me

SAP’s digital companion - SAP for Me – is now the default solution for reviewing, managing, and activating Commerce Cloud system entitlements. With user-friendly dashboards providing up-to-the-minute statuses, SAP for Me makes it easier to trigger the provisioning of your environments as and when you need them. Check out this blog for more details.If you’re new to SAP for Me, check out this video , and if you’re ready to start provisioning, log in here with your S-User ID.