SAP BW/4HANA Videos

SAP HANA DW Demo- SQL driven DW approach This video shows how to model, deploy, maintain and run a SAP HANA SQL driven DW

BW/4HANA – Modeling Tools This demo shows the SAP BW/4HANA Modeling Tools. First, you see a Data Flow and how an Advanced DataStore Objects is added to it. Then the view switches to a CompositeProvider and it’s shown how the new ADSO is joined to the CompositeProvider

How to connect objects more easily when creating data flows in the BW Modeling Tools This video shows some tips and tricks so that you can create data flows quicker and easier. It shows the top-down modeling of objects in a data flow.

Creating Dataflow Templates in the BW Modeling Tools This video shows you how to model a data flow template in the BW Modeling Tools. The data flow is modeled with non-persistent objects, which you or another user can persist later on

The Data Flow Modeler SAP HANA Studio – eclipse base Data Modeler

How to work with large data flows in the BW Modeling Tools in Eclipse This video shows some tips and tricks to make it easier to work with large dataflows