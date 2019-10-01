SAP Mentors

About SAP Mentors

SAP Mentors provide guidance and feedback on SAP technologies and strategies.

The SAP Mentors program is a global advocacy program that identifies and recognizes exceptional and high-value members of the larger SAP ecosystem.

Who are SAP Mentors?

SAP Mentors:

  • Are top influencers in the SAP ecosystem, representing customers, partners and consultants
  • Are hands-on experts of an SAP product or service, as well as excellent champions of community-driven projects
  • Have a deep SAP topic expertise with a passion to share, educate and influence
  • Are advocates with large business and social media followings
  • Share feedback and market insights with SAP product teams

What do SAP Mentors do?

SAP Mentors engage in collaborative activities in their area(s) of expertise that proactively improve or influence products and services of SAP. They provide market perspectives and feedback on products and GTM strategies and exchange information.

They work with SAP in currently 10 different focus groups (growing list):

  • SAP Business Technology Platform
  • SAP S/4HANA
  • SAP Cloud Applications, "The Intelligent Suite"
  • SAP User Experience (UX)
  • SAP Support
  • Intelligent Technologies & Leonardo (includes Analytics, Machine Learning, IoT, Blockchain)
  • Integration Orchestration
  • Big Data, DDM & Analytics / SAP HANA
  • Knowledge & Education
  • Strategic and Industry Topic
  • … and more…

