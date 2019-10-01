Who are SAP Mentors?
SAP Mentors:
- Are top influencers in the SAP ecosystem, representing customers, partners and consultants
- Are hands-on experts of an SAP product or service, as well as excellent champions of community-driven projects
- Have a deep SAP topic expertise with a passion to share, educate and influence
- Are advocates with large business and social media followings
- Share feedback and market insights with SAP product teams
What do SAP Mentors do?
SAP Mentors engage in collaborative activities in their area(s) of expertise that proactively improve or influence products and services of SAP. They provide market perspectives and feedback on products and GTM strategies and exchange information.
They work with SAP in currently 10 different focus groups (growing list):
- SAP Business Technology Platform
- SAP S/4HANA
- SAP Cloud Applications, "The Intelligent Suite"
- SAP User Experience (UX)
- SAP Support
- Intelligent Technologies & Leonardo (includes Analytics, Machine Learning, IoT, Blockchain)
- Integration Orchestration
- Big Data, DDM & Analytics / SAP HANA
- Knowledge & Education
- Strategic and Industry Topic
- … and more…