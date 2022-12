SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2302 Release Planning Sessions*

One of the goals of this session is to provide Customers with an overview on the SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2302 Release. This 1:n session will be available to all SAP Preferred Success SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers. The one hour long sessions will help prepare SAP Preferred Success customers on how to approach the release cycle and consume the resources available.

* - an SAP Preferred Success subscription is required to register and attend these sessions