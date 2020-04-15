SAP Community Voice is a twice-monthly that highlights the best of community content, including blogs, member of the month, news features, tutorials, and more. Subscribe today!
SAP RISE - QA with Juergen Mueller, Extended Portfolio for SAP Master Data Governance, Write Smart ABAP, and Upcoming Community Calls!View Newsletter
A Robust Platform for RISE with SAP, Time to Consider Master Data Management, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and Trivia Contest IIIView Newsletter
2021 and the SAP Community, Join the SAP Conversational AI Tutorial Challenge, Random Day Suprise, and Upcoming Events!View Newsletter
Take the Reader Survey, Developers: You Are the True Enablers for Business, Code Visualization, and Upcoming EventsView Newsletter
SAP TechEd in 2020 Recap, ABAP Platform for SAP S/4HANA 2020, New Random Day Surprise Badge, and Upcoming Community Calls!View Newsletter
My SAP TechEd in 2020, SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA, and ABAP Tips - The Lifetime of a Data ObjectView Newsletter
Master Data Integration and Master Data Management, Trivia Contest 2.0, Consuming REST APIs with Cloud ABAP, and Learning KymaView Newsletter
Get a Fully Managed Runtime Based on Kyma and Kubernetes, SAP Developer News Show, and Upcoming Community Calls!View Newsletter
Making the Software Industry More Inclusive, Unveiling SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0, and How COVID-19 Has Reshaped IT LearningView Newsletter
Digital Learners Seize New Opportunities for Growth with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Developer Insights Survey Results, and Join us for Devtoberfest!View Newsletter
Digital Supplier Network – An Extension of ERP, The Next Generation of Support at SAP, and SAP Community Coding Challenge!View Newsletter
Digital Process Automation with SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management, SAP Cloud Platform Integration Suite Trial Is Now Available, and Upcoming Community Calls!View Newsletter
SAP on Google Cloud, Data2Action Virtual Summit, Building Modern Web Applications with SAPUI5, and Upcoming Community Calls.View Newsletter
Data Fabric: Building Agility and Resilience into Your Data Management Practice, Upgrading SAP S/4HANA Anypremise, and What's New on the ABAP Platform.View Newsletter
SAP S/4HANA During COVID-19-Era, SAP One Domain Model, ABAP Platform - Evolution from SAP Netweaver, and more!View Newsletter
SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2005 Release for Finance, Launch of SAP Cloud ALM, and The Value of Customer Communities in Disruptive Times.View Newsletter
SAP S/4HANA Deployment on Hyperscalers, Enhance Your bot Building with Templates, NZDT Downtime for SAP S/4HANA Conversion, and SAP Champions.View Newsletter
The Future of Robotic Process Automation, SAP Community Coding Challenge Nr.2, and SAP NetWeaver 7.5 – Transitioning to SAP S/4HANAView Newsletter
Get the Most out of Your SAPUI5 App, Your Team Working from Home, SAP S/4HANA AnyPremise Upgrade, and Upcoming SAP Community Calls.View Newsletter
SAPUI5 Framework and UI5 Web Components, SAP Business Technology Platform Video Series, Managing Work at Home, and How to Add Semantics to a SELECT.View Newsletter