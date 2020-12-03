SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition is a next-step-evolution of SAP Launchpad service with a revamped UX, plus enhanced capabilities in the areas of navigation (with pages and workspace), visualization (UI Integration cards following the SAP Fiori design system guidelines), low-code page building capabilities and pre-packaged business content.

Note that "SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition" is a rebranding of SAP Launchpad service, however it is still the same product and it comes along with a set of new capabilities. This set of capabilities is currently available in beta only (check out the roadmap for more information) and is planned to become generally available in 2023,



Key capabilities:

Provide a central access to multiple cloud & on-premise systems

Flexible page builder Integrate custom apps and UI cards

Access multiple pages via navigation menu

Customizations and extensions (e.g. branding, translation, shell plug-ins, domains URL)

Note for this Community page:

Note that most content on this community page was published prior to the rebranding related to SAP Build portfolio. The assets and the content of this page will be adopted to the new product directions and new brand names step-by-step in the next months.