With content federation, SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Business Suite can serve as remote content providers for the Launchpad service. An administrator of a content provider system selects and exposes business roles with their assigned catalogs, groups, and applications. This preconfigured content can be consumed by SAP Launchpad service.

The so-called “content federation” capability is available for example for:

SAP S/4HANA (on premise) and cloud

SAP Enterprise Portal

SAP Business Suite

SAP Integrated Business Planning

More remote content providers are planned to be available in the future.

Watch this demo video and learn how to add a SAP S/4HANA on-premise system as a content provider.



What you can also do is the integration of content from SAP BTP content providers, which include the content providers for the HTML5 apps and the launchpad modules and also the manual integration of apps.