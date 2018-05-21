Develop mobile apps

SAP Web IDE supports SAPUI5 to create apps that follow SAP Fiori UX guidelines and run appropriately on different devices. In addition, SAP Web IDE integrates with a suite of mobile development tools available as part of SAP Mobile Services, so you can use it to develop hybrid mobile apps, or native apps using a codeless, metadata-driven development environment, or design and deploy microapp content with the mobile card kit card. Reduce coding complexity with integrated tools for delivering mobile SAP Fiori apps.