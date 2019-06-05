Web Dynpro ABAP and Floorplan Manager - Get EXCITED again!

Touch-enabled, customizable in the Cloud, and looking great!

You can now create your FPM applications for use with touch-screen devices, or update your existing ones. You can customize us in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud too. And did I mention just how goooooood we look now? Sweet!

Web Dynpro ABAP and Floorplan Manager

Develop Web applications based on Web Dynpro ABAP (WDA) from scratch or use the templates/patterns provided by Floorplan Manager (FPM) for easy and efficient development. Adapt your WDA applications without touching the code, and define the range in which users can personalize these applications further.

Expert Content

Context-Based Adaptations (CBA)

CBA offers you an alternative to the limitations of adapting your applications using Customizing or Enhancements.

Creating Context-Based Adaptations - A Step-by-Step Guide

...in the Cloud or On-Premise

A practical guide that leads you step-by-step in adapting your FPM applications. With screenshots galore!

Cloud (SAP S/4HANA)On-Premise

Optimizing your Old Applications for Touch-Devices

Let Sabine Kissner take you through the steps to improve your existing WDA applications. Christian Guenther will do the same for your FPM applications.

