Web Dynpro ABAP and Floorplan Manager

Browse our collection of documents, videos, and tutorials.
Touch-enabled, customizable in the Cloud, and looking great!
You can now create your FPM applications for use with touch-screen devices, or update your existing ones. You can customize us in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud too. And did I mention just how goooooood we look now? Sweet!
Develop Web applications based on Web Dynpro ABAP (WDA) from scratch or use the templates/patterns provided by Floorplan Manager (FPM) for easy and efficient development. Adapt your WDA applications without touching the code, and define the range in which users can personalize these applications further.
The latest going-ons...Adaptations in the CloudWhat's New in SAP S/4 HANA Cloud
CBA offers you an alternative to the limitations of adapting your applications using Customizing or Enhancements.Creating Context-Based Adaptations - A Step-by-Step Guide
A practical guide that leads you step-by-step in adapting your FPM applications. With screenshots galore!Cloud (SAP S/4HANA)On-Premise
Let Sabine Kissner take you through the steps to improve your existing WDA applications. Christian Guenther will do the same for your FPM applications.Optimize your WDA ApplicationsOptimize your FPM Applications