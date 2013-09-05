SAP Multichannel Foundation as part of SAP S/4HANA
SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector is available since SAP S/4HANA 1610, see announcements for Utilities and Public Sector.
SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities APIs have been published on SAP API Business hub.
Technical Information
User Management
User Self-Service in standard SAP Gateway (please check very nice video tutorial)
User Provisioning with SAP IDM
User Interface
Responsive UI Application Configuration
Responsive UI Application Setup for IS-U only Scenario
Desktop UI Application Configuration
Responsive UI Custom Theme Creation
OData Enhancement
Analytics
Web Analytics Integration and Visualization in SAP Lumira
General Channel Analytics and Reporting
OData Services Integration
Customer Stories
- Implementation approach for a major utility company
- Gujarat Gas: How Is India’s Largest Gas Distributor Revolutionizing Service and Reaching More Customers?
- Top Five Underestimated Cost Drivers in SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities Projects
- How GELSENWASSER established an efficient online self-service
Learning Material
- Training sessions for SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities (WDEUMC) are available on demand in English and German language. The learning material for this course is available on the SAP Learning Hub as part of the SAP for Utilities Learning Journey. You can find the SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities content under Become Competent and Customer Service >>Access SAP Learning Hub.
- SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector - SAP Help Portal Page
- Learning Map for Consultants / Early Knowledge Transfer Material (EKT_MULTICH10CONS) >>LINK to SAP Learning Hub