SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector

SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector (MCF) is a standard integration layer, that supports utility companies to interact with their customers through different communication channels. It provides a set of standardized and reusable OData services, tailored to utilities and public sector self-service scenarios, which are used by end-user applications to access data and processes from IS-U and/or CRM for Utilities.

SAP Multichannel Foundation as part of SAP S/4HANA

SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector is available since SAP S/4HANA 1610, see announcements for Utilities and Public Sector.

SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities APIs have been published on SAP API Business hub.

  • Training sessions for SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities (WDEUMC) are available on demand in English and German language. The learning material for this course is available on the SAP Learning Hub as part of the SAP for Utilities Learning Journey. You can find the SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities content under Become Competent and Customer Service  >>Access SAP Learning Hub. 
  • SAP Multichannel Foundation for Utilities and Public Sector - SAP Help Portal Page
  • Learning Map for Consultants / Early Knowledge Transfer Material (EKT_MULTICH10CONS) >>LINK to SAP Learning Hub

