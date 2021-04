SAP Cloud for Utilities is developed in co-innovation with utility customers. Fifteen utility companies have joined in on the innovation to bring a cloud platform to the industry, and represent over 100 million customers globally – these include DTE, EDP, Engie, EnviaM, Innogy, MVV, rku.it, SCE, Smartservices, Snohomish PUD. Companies like these have partnered with SAP in its co-innovation journey to assist early adopters in the utility industry to become more customer-centric multi-service providers. The SAP Cloud for Utilities co-innovation group continues to expand, welcoming new key customers, contributors and early adopters to this important group. If you are interested to join the group, please let us know.