SAPUI5 Community Events



May 20, 2021



Caution: May 13 is a public holiday in Germany, so we had to change our usual schedule. This means that we will meet on the third Tuesday in May.



We don't have concrete topics for this episode yet, but we will announce them here soon. So stay tuned! Online



Apr 08, 2021



In this episode, we're joined by Marius Obert, owner of the easy-ui5 Generator, and Geert-Jan Klaps, who recently published the UI5 Library Generator. We will talk about the idea to open the easy-ui5 generator to the community and enable everyone to easily contribute to their own generator. Thus, their use in projects becomes a no brainer.

In the second part of our webcast, Andreas will talk about the progress of TypeScript support in UI5 app development. So don't miss it!

Mar 11, 2021

As always, we will start our discussion with the latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. After that, we will deal with the two following topics: Content Security Policy (CSP) and caching. For this, we have Jens Ittel and Tobias Sorn with us, both colleagues from the UI5 Core development. CSP compliance is a high-priority topic - not only for us. We already made some good progress here, but still need to remove some obstacles to support strict CSP. Jens will introduce this topic and the current status. Tobias will be with us to show how the Service Worker API, which is available in modern web browsers, could be used in a UI5 app to realize different caching strategies. And finally, Peter informs about the progress to retrofit the UI5 Web Components for the UI5 framework.

Feb 11, 2021

In this episode, everything revolves around custom libraries. We have therefore invited Volker Buzek and Marco Beier from the community to our talk. Together with Peter and Matthias Osswald they started a project aimed at providing a general concept how custom libraries can be reused in UI5 projects. It also addresses how to create libraries so they can be published and finally consumed (as nmp dependencies). As always, there are also news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. One of the topics to be covered is the planned removal of outdated UI5 resources from the CDN in Q3/2021.

Jan 14, 2021

We're rested and refreshed and ready for another chat with you! As always, we will start with latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. One of the topics will be the discontinuation of support for IE11 starting with UI5 1.88. For our discussion on performance, we invited Kristian Kraljic, Technical Lead Architect of SAP for Me and the SAP ONE Support launchpad, to join our webcast. He will share with us how his team optimized the bootstrap flow to boost the performance of their UI5 app. Then we will take a closer look at the recently published full-stack sample app showcasing CAP, OData V4, and draft mode. Peter and Andreas, who were involved in this project, will guide us through the app and explain some basics, methods and tricks.

Dec 10, 2020

This episode continues from where we left off in the last episode, so we will start off by presenting the results of our discussion on upcoming topics. Then we will share the latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. Since many of you wanted to know more about SAP Fiori elements for OData V4, we invited Hans-Juergen Richstein and Marita Kruempelmann, Area Product Owners for SAP Fiori elements, to tell you more about their work. Another topic that was ranked very high are best practices. Therefore, we will regularly point out some special features, starting with the correct handling of module loading in UI5, explained by Peter. As this is the last episode for 2020, we want to wrap up with sharing our thoughts on 2020, our highlights and what kept us busy over the past months.

Nov 12, 2020

You might have realized that UI5 1.83 has been skipped. Stefan will say a few words about the reasons for this at the beginning of this session. Afterwards Nikolay, accessibility expert for UI5, gives an overview of what has been done lately to align UI5 with the latest ARIA 1.1 specs. We are happy that we can feature a contribution from the community already in this second episode of the webcast and welcome Tobias Hofmann to our round. He will review the contributions to OpenUI5 together with Peter. To conclude our webcast, we invite all participants to discuss with us topics of interest for the upcoming UI5ers live in December. To collect and rank the topics according to your level of interest, we will use an idea collection board. Everyone can access this board and share their opinions.

