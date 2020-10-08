SAPUI5 Community Events

UI5ers live
UI5ers live is an online series to promote an intensive interaction within our UI5 community. Once a month, the UI5 team opens up the line for 45 minutes to discuss the latest UI5 features, inform about topics they are currently working on, and exchange views and ideas around UI5. Everybody is invited to get involved and can submit topics for upcoming episodes. Send us your ideas via e-mail and we will get back to you. Or give us a shout in the UI5ers_live channel on OpenUI5 Slack and we can discuss it together.
The episodes are broadcast every second Thursday of a month at 02:15 pm UTC and everybody can join without further action. All episodes will be recorded and published on the OpenUI5 YouTube channel afterwards.
Find the individual dates of upcoming sessions and the recordings of past episodes in the table below or visit the OpenUI5 Event page to get a blocker for your calendar.
|Date
|Topics
|Join / Replay Session
May 20, 2021
2:15 pm UTC
Caution: May 13 is a public holiday in Germany, so we had to change our usual schedule. This means that we will meet on the third Tuesday in May.
We don't have concrete topics for this episode yet, but we will announce them here soon. So stay tuned!
|Online
Apr 08, 2021
|In this episode, we're joined by Marius Obert, owner of the easy-ui5 Generator, and Geert-Jan Klaps, who recently published the UI5 Library Generator. We will talk about the idea to open the easy-ui5 generator to the community and enable everyone to easily contribute to their own generator. Thus, their use in projects becomes a no brainer.
In the second part of our webcast, Andreas will talk about the progress of TypeScript support in UI5 app development. So don't miss it!
|Replay is in the making
Mar 11, 2021
|As always, we will start our discussion with the latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. After that, we will deal with the two following topics: Content Security Policy (CSP) and caching. For this, we have Jens Ittel and Tobias Sorn with us, both colleagues from the UI5 Core development. CSP compliance is a high-priority topic - not only for us. We already made some good progress here, but still need to remove some obstacles to support strict CSP. Jens will introduce this topic and the current status. Tobias will be with us to show how the Service Worker API, which is available in modern web browsers, could be used in a UI5 app to realize different caching strategies. And finally, Peter informs about the progress to retrofit the UI5 Web Components for the UI5 framework.
Replay
Feb 11, 2021
|In this episode, everything revolves around custom libraries. We have therefore invited Volker Buzek and Marco Beier from the community to our talk. Together with Peter and Matthias Osswald they started a project aimed at providing a general concept how custom libraries can be reused in UI5 projects. It also addresses how to create libraries so they can be published and finally consumed (as nmp dependencies). As always, there are also news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. One of the topics to be covered is the planned removal of outdated UI5 resources from the CDN in Q3/2021.
Replay
Jan 14, 2021
|We're rested and refreshed and ready for another chat with you! As always, we will start with latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. One of the topics will be the discontinuation of support for IE11 starting with UI5 1.88. For our discussion on performance, we invited Kristian Kraljic, Technical Lead Architect of SAP for Me and the SAP ONE Support launchpad, to join our webcast. He will share with us how his team optimized the bootstrap flow to boost the performance of their UI5 app. Then we will take a closer look at the recently published full-stack sample app showcasing CAP, OData V4, and draft mode. Peter and Andreas, who were involved in this project, will guide us through the app and explain some basics, methods and tricks.
Replay
Dec 10, 2020
|This episode continues from where we left off in the last episode, so we will start off by presenting the results of our discussion on upcoming topics. Then we will share the latest news from the UI5 labs led by Stefan. Since many of you wanted to know more about SAP Fiori elements for OData V4, we invited Hans-Juergen Richstein and Marita Kruempelmann, Area Product Owners for SAP Fiori elements, to tell you more about their work. Another topic that was ranked very high are best practices. Therefore, we will regularly point out some special features, starting with the correct handling of module loading in UI5, explained by Peter. As this is the last episode for 2020, we want to wrap up with sharing our thoughts on 2020, our highlights and what kept us busy over the past months.
Replay
Nov 12, 2020
|You might have realized that UI5 1.83 has been skipped. Stefan will say a few words about the reasons for this at the beginning of this session. Afterwards Nikolay, accessibility expert for UI5, gives an overview of what has been done lately to align UI5 with the latest ARIA 1.1 specs. We are happy that we can feature a contribution from the community already in this second episode of the webcast and welcome Tobias Hofmann to our round. He will review the contributions to OpenUI5 together with Peter. To conclude our webcast, we invite all participants to discuss with us topics of interest for the upcoming UI5ers live in December. To collect and rank the topics according to your level of interest, we will use an idea collection board. Everyone can access this board and share their opinions.
Replay
Oct 15, 2020
|In our first episode, we have some experts from our UI5 teams with us. First, Thorsten talks about what had to be done to upgrade UI5 to jQuery 3.5.1. This was not at all an easy thing. We introduced a compatibility layer to ensure that most of the existing application or control code won’t need any adjustment. Nevertheless, there are some things you should know to understand any current and possible future impact. The cards topic is actually not new but was already introduced at UI5con@SAP 2019. However, a lot has happened since then and Alexandar summarizes everything for us and demonstrates some of the latest features. With UI5 1.81, we introduced the badge control. Diana presents this new control and explains how you can use it.
Replay
UI5con
UI5con is a community-driven event to connect all the UI5 users and fans out there - a common platform to get to know each other, discuss innovations and find solutions. The event is organized by the community, usually free of charge and very informal: Everyone interested in UI5 and its related projects is welcome!
Once a year, the UI5 team itself acts also as host and takes over the organization of a one day event in Walldorf/Germany packed with lectures, talks, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities for around 400 attendees.
Find the individual events in the table below.
|Name
|Date
|Location
|Further information
|UI5con ON AIR 2021
|June 16-17, 2021
|Broadcast
|Open to all, free of charge
|UI5con ON AIR 2020
|Jul 09-10, 2020
|Broadcast
|Agenda
Recordings
|UI5con Belgium 2020
|Feb 14, 2020
|Brussels (BE)
|Agenda
Recordings
|Date
|Organizer | Type
|Title | Descriiption
|Location / Replay
|April 14, 2021
04:00 pm CEST
|SAP Community Call | Webinar (60min)
|Latest Developments in UI5
Peter Muessig, Chief Product Architect of the UI5 family, takes you on a journey of through the main recent innovation features of UI5. He covers the following topics:
o Latest innovations in the core framework
o TypeScript Support
o UI5 Web Components Retrofit
o Resulting effects on UI5 dropping support for MS IE11
o UI5 Tooling and Its Ecosystem
|Online
Replay
|Jan 28, 2021
06:00 pm UTC
|SAP TechEd for Community | Breakout (25min)
|UI5 Tooling
UI5 Tooling is a state-of-the-art way to develop UI5 projects by consuming SAPUI5 or OpenUI5 via npm. Visit this breakout session to understand what UI5 offers in the open source space and how this gives you a modern and flexible development experience.
|Online
Replay
|Jan 27, 2021
04:00 pm UTC
|SAP TechEd for Community | Workshop (2h)
|Automated SAP Fiori Apps Testing with Continuous Delivery (DEV267)
In this hands-on session, you learn how to setup your DevOps tools chain, create tests for SAPUI5 apps, and run them in your continuous delivery pipeline
|Online
Replay
|Jan 26, 2021
09:00 am UTC
|SAP TechEd for Community | Workshop (2h)
|Developing Apps with SAPUI5 (DEV164)
Learn how to build a freestyle app in the cloud using SAPUI5 following our latest recommendations and updated best practices. Develop apps quickly and efficiently with SAP Business Application Studio and evolved UI5 Tooling, including new controls and updated application templates.
|Online
Replay
|April 01, 2020
04:00 pm CET
|SAP Community Call | Talk (45min)
|The UI5 Tooling – A Modern CLI-based Development Experience
In this call, Peter Muessig gave an introduction into the possibilities of the UI5 Tooling and how it enhances your local development experience and efficiency.
|Online
Replay
SAPUI5 at SAP TechEd 2020
SAP TechEd in 2020 has gone virtual and is entirely free - so is the post-event material! From December 8-10, developers, technology experts, and other professionals came together to explore and learn more about SAP's strategy for the Intelligent Enterprise as well as get a deeper look at the latest technologies. And SAPUI5 was featured prominently, of course!
Check out our recommendation on UI5-related session. Clicking on the title will take you to the session in the catalog. In addition, we also added the direct link to the corresponding recordings and slides to the table.
More details and the registration link to be able to get full access to all content can be found on the SAP TechEd website.
|Date | Type
|Material
|Title | Abstract
|Speaker(s)
|Dec 08 | Dec 09
Lecture (40 min)
|Replay
Slides
|SAPUI5 - All You Need to Know
SAPUI5 ensures best user experience for SAP Fiori and beyond. This includes an improved performance and new tools for developers. To easily adopt a consistent SAP Fiori experience, SAPUI5 is evolving with UI integration cards and UI5 Web Components to also integrate with other UI technology stacks as well.
|Stefan Beck, SAP
|Dec 09
Developer Keynote (60min)
|Replay
|Developer Keynote - All Developers Welcome
In this special presentation by developers, for developers, you can join the final sprint review meeting of a fictional company. During this review, three developers of very different backgrounds walk through their code, configuration, and deployment to SAP Cloud Platform of an SAP S/4HANA extension for their company. See how developers of various skill sets and experiences can all come together to be part of the SAP ecosystem.
|Rich Heilman, SAP
Kevin Muessig, SAP
DJ Adams, SAP
|Dec 09
Road Map (30 min)
|Road Map: SAPUI5
SAPUI5 is the leading user interface (UI) technology to develop enterprise-ready web apps, including SAP Fiori apps. Check how SAPUI5 combines new qualities such as openness, flexibility, and high innovation speed, with established strengths in SAP software, including enterprise readiness and standard support. Get an overview on both new and planned capabilities available in SAPUI5.
|Oliver Graeff, SAP
|Dec 09
Workshop (2 h)
|GitHub Repository
|Developing Apps with SAPUI5
Learn how to build a freestyle app in the cloud using SAPUI5 following our latest recommendations and updated best practices. Develop apps quickly and efficiently with SAP Business Application Studio and evolved UI5 Tooling, including new controls and updated application templates. Understand how to structure your app code to get the maximum out of recent and upcoming framework improvements.
|Martin Haeuser, SAP
Florian Vogt, SAP
|Dec 09
Strategy Talk (30 min)
|Replay
|Create a Future-Proof User Experience for Your Intelligent Enterprise
Streamline processes by mining the potential of a consistent, integrated, and intelligent user experience (UX) based on the SAP Fiori 3 design system. See how an efficient and delightful work experience can help your enterprise move from digital aspiration to digital realization. Understand the underlying strategy and how we support you in your efforts to leverage and realize a great UX in your company.
|Alex Lingg, SAP
Frederic Berg, SAP
|Dec 10
Workshop (2 h)
|GitHub Repository
|Automated SAP Fiori Testing with Continuous Delivery
SAPUI5, as a UI technology, provides all resources you need to build SAP Fiori applications. The quality of any application is best guaranteed by a set of automated tests. A good toolset is crucial to simplify the process, save time, and increase the development efficiency. In this hands-on session, you learn how to setup your DevOps tools chain, create tests for SAP Fiori applications and run them in your Continuous Delivery pipeline.
|Maxim Naidenov, SAP
Sagari Arora, SAP
|Dec 10
Breakout (20 min)
|Replay
Slides
|UI5 Tooling – The build and development tooling for UI5
UI5 Tooling is a state-of-the-art way to develop UI5 projects by consuming SAPUI5 or OpenUI5 via npm. Visit this breakout session to understand what UI5 offers in the open source space and how this gives you a modern and flexible development experience.
|Peter Muessig, SAP
Merlin Beutlberger, SAP
|Breakout (20 min)
|Replay
Slides
|Beyond SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori Elements
SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori elements are SAP’s established go-to Web UI technologies for business applications. In recent years, SAP also published other UI-related technologies such as Fundamental Library and UI5 Web Components. Visit this breakout session to learn about the differences among these technologies and when to use which one.
|Marius Obert, SAP