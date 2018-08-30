Developing SAPUI5 Applications



Evolved web applications with SAPUI5 (eLearning)



This openSAP course is the continuation of the course Developing web applications with SAPUI5 and is aimed at intermediate to advanced developers but is also suitable for ambitious UI5 beginners. It starts with a quick catch up on the basics and the evolved best practices as well as new tools. Then it digs into more advanced scenarios and concepts step by step.



Maps and 3D made easy with SAPUI5 (eLearning)



This openSAP course aims to help application developers and designers build maps and 3D into their applications with minimal effort using standard SAPUI5 controls.



Performance checklist for SAPUI5 Apps (blog post)

This blog post points you to some updated as well as newly added performance-related documentation inside the UI5 developer guide. You will learn about the most frequently encountered performance issues and how to address them.



SAPUI5 Flexibility

Learn about SAPUI5 Flexibility and the possibilities to easily adapt and extend the UI of SAPUI5 apps at design-time and runtime.