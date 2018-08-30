Developing SAPUI5 Applications

Development Environments and Tools
|Cloud Development Environment
|Tools for Local Development
|Miscellaneous
|SAP Business Application Studio
Learn about SAP Business Application Studio, a cloud-based development environment that enables you to develop SAPUI5 applications.
|UI5 Tooling
Learn about the UI5 Tooling, an open and modular toolchain, released and maintained by the UI5 team, to develop UI5 apps with the IDE of your choice.
|Troubleshooting UI5
Learn about the various troubleshooting tools given with UI5.
|Tools and extensions for Visual Studio
Download extensions and tools that provide features including language editor support, code completion, API references, and workspace configuration.
|UI5 Org on GitHub
Learn about the various UI5 community projects.
Developing Applications
Set up your environment
Set Up SAP Business Application Studio for Development (tutorial)
SAP Business Application Studio is a development environment available on SAP Business Technology Platform. Before you can start developing using SAP Business Application Studio, administrators must perform the required onboarding steps that are described in this tutorial.
Develop Your First SAPUI5 Web App with Your Own Dev Tools (tutorial)
Learn about the available command line tools for Cloud Foundry development and integrate them with your favorite development tools, then use them to create a simple web app and deploy to the SAP Cloud Platform Cloud Foundry environment.
End-To-End setup of local development environment with UI5 Tooling (blog series)
In this six-part blog series you will learn how to set up a local development environment using the UI5 Tooling.
Start building applications
Developing web applications with SAPUI5 (eLearning)
In this openSAP course, you will learn the main concepts of SAPUI5 by experts from the UI5 development team. You will start from scratch with the very basics and lots of hands-on coding. As you go through the chapters of this course, you’ll learn more about the powerful development concepts and truly master SAPUI5.
Learn SAPUI5 | Fiori | full course for beginners (video – 5 hours, 45 min)
This video course teaches you everything you need to know to get started with SAPUI5 by going through all 38 steps in the official SAPUI5 Walkthrough tutorial.
SAPUI5 and Fiori for ABAPer's (video series)
Watch this 6-part series created for ABAP developers to learn how to develop SAPUI5 applications.
Expand your skills
Evolved web applications with SAPUI5 (eLearning)
This openSAP course is the continuation of the course Developing web applications with SAPUI5 and is aimed at intermediate to advanced developers but is also suitable for ambitious UI5 beginners. It starts with a quick catch up on the basics and the evolved best practices as well as new tools. Then it digs into more advanced scenarios and concepts step by step.
Maps and 3D made easy with SAPUI5 (eLearning)
This openSAP course aims to help application developers and designers build maps and 3D into their applications with minimal effort using standard SAPUI5 controls.
Performance checklist for SAPUI5 Apps (blog post)
This blog post points you to some updated as well as newly added performance-related documentation inside the UI5 developer guide. You will learn about the most frequently encountered performance issues and how to address them.
SAPUI5 Flexibility
Learn about SAPUI5 Flexibility and the possibilities to easily adapt and extend the UI of SAPUI5 apps at design-time and runtime.
Test your SAPUI5 apps
General
In this tutorial you will learn about the testing tools that are delivered with SAPUI5. At different steps of this tutorial you will write tests using QUnit, OPA5, and the mock server. Additionally, you will learn about testing strategies, Test Driven Development (TDD), and much more.
Test-driven development and best practices for writing testable code
Learn how to write tests using QUnit, OPA5, and the mock server.
Add automated system tests to your CI/CD pipeline (tutorial – 1 hour)
In this tutorial, learn how to create system tests with UIVeri5 against the user interface of an SAPUI5 application.
Unit testing
Component testing
Integration testing with One Page Acceptance Tests (OPA5)OPA5 is an API for SAPUI5 controls. It hides asynchronicity and eases access to SAPUI5 elements. This makes OPA especially helpful for testing user interactions, integration with SAPUI5, navigation, and data binding.
System testing