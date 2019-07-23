What is UI Theme Designer?
Get an overview and see what’s new in each release.Latest Official Documentation
UI theme designer is the SAP browser-based tool for cross-theming scenarios – a single tool for theming and branding key SAP user interfaces. Use it to build your corporate identity themes quickly and easily by modifying theme templates provided by SAP.
You can access the cloud-based version of the UI theme designer to try it.Set up the cloud-based UI theme designer
See how simple it is to both export and import your themes using the UI Theme Designer.Watch our video!
With the new SAP Quartz Light theme, you can use Detailed Theming to adjust your theme parameters.Find out more
Have a look at our Learning Journey that provides you with in-depth knowledge about the UI Theme Designer.Let's go!
See our Wiki for all the technical information you need.UI Theme Designer Wiki