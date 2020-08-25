Open Digital Badges FAQ

An SAP open digital badge offers a visual representation and confirmation of your specific achievement.

You can promote your proficiency in various SAP subject areas using SAP open digital badges, alongside traditional qualifications and professional accreditation. These digital badges help making your learning accomplishments visible and verifiable to anyone and everyone and give you a competitive advantage and trusted validation in the market.

Digital badges represent an achieved SAP learning offering or SAP Global Certification, and make learning achievements visible:

Real-time verification of learning achievements and skills with official issuer records

In comparison to traditional paper-based certificates, a digital badge has a unique, individual URL. This URL combines both, the generic description of the program that was accomplished, the skills required to achieve the credential as well as information about the earner of the badge, the date the credential was issued and the badge validity. Stakeholders can be confident that a badge represents a legitimate, authenticated achievement, as it links directly to the issuing organization.

That way, you can use SAP open digital badges to proof YOU have the right qualifications. This can help you make the best out of your learning efforts by sharing your learning achievements with your network or on social media.​

At the same time, people that need to recruit someone benefit from using open badges to verify if the candidate has the right skills. ​

Watch this video for more information on how to use open digital badges in recruiting process:

SAP learning journeys indicate with an icon which learning offerings lead to a badge.

