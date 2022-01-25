SAP Task Center FAQ

What is SAP Task Center value proposition?

SAP Task Center provides a single inbox for customers to approve arbitrary SAP workflows. The Mission of SAP Task Center is to reduce administrative burden, improve operational processes and provide better insight within the approval processes, notifications, tasks and action items for customers with expanded portfolios of SAP products and services through a centralized solution delivered to users via web and mobile.

What are the solutions / LOBs integrated with SAP Task Center?

SAP Fieldglass, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA (1809 onwards) & SAP S/4HANA Cloud (with the limitation that SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition are currently not supported) are supported since GA (November 2021). SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition is planned to be integrated in August 2022.

SAP Concur, SAP Ariba, SAP Workflow Management, SAP Process Automation SAP ByD and SAP C4C will be integrated in 2022.

ECC (SAP ERP and SAP Business Suite) is not supported.

SAP plans to integrate 3rd party integrations. Timeline for this is to be created.

Please refer to the Roadmap Explorer for SAP Task Center for up-to-date information.

​Is SAP Task Center accessible on my mobile device?

​​​​​​​Yes, SAP Task Center is also accessible via mobile devices as part of SAP Mobile Start via Launchpad service.

The app is available for iOS and for Android.

For more information, have a look at blog on SAP Task Center in SAP Mobile Start or help portal .

When will SAP Task Center support SAP Work Zone?

Once SAP Mobile Start is supported for SAP Work Zone, SAP Task Center will follow.

Support for the integration of SAP Work Zone tasks into SAP Task Center is planned for Q4/2022.

How can I get all the details around SAP Task Center implementation?

You can find a mission which can be used as a step-by-step guide for the implementation of SAP Task Center using this link.

The official documentation of SAP Task Center can be found here.

See also the blog Getting started with SAP Task Center on Sap BTP.

SAP is creating missions for integrating SAP Task Center with various SAP applications. When those are ready, we will add them here.

Which Editions / Versions of S/4HANA are supported by SAP Task Center?

"SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition are currently not supported." (as of 25/01/2022); check Conventions and Technical Restrictions - SAP Help Portal and 2975987 - ABAP Platform Integration with SAP Task Center - SAP ONE Support Launchpad

"For the integration of SAP Business Workflow and SAP Task Center functional increments have been provided for Cloud and On-Premise solutions.



For On-Premise solutions, when installing the corresponding support package the new integration is available and can be configured and used according to the documentation on help.sap.com for the following versions:

ABAP Platform 2021 SP00 (7.56): https://help.sap.com/viewer/0f18dddf28764f5b807ecd80549044cc/2021.000/en-US/1da230b82a984cda85d0041e13060a87.html

ABAP Platform 2020 SP02 (7.55): https://help.sap.com/viewer/a602ff71a47c441bb3000504ec938fea/202009.latest/en-US/1da230b82a984cda85d0041e13060a87.html

ABAP Platform 1909 SP05 (7.54): https://help.sap.com/viewer/a602ff71a47c441bb3000504ec938fea/201909.latest/en-US/1da230b82a984cda85d0041e13060a87.html

ABAP Platform 1809 SP07 (7.53): https://help.sap.com/viewer/a602ff71a47c441bb3000504ec938fea/201809.latest/en-US/1da230b82a984cda85d0041e13060a87.html

The integration is currently not available for any version of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition.

For more information on prerequisites, supported task providers, feature scope, etc., you can check the official documentation of SAP Task Center: https://help.sap.com/viewer/product/TASK_CENTER/Cloud."

Is there an SAP Note for SAP Task Center?

Yes, SAP Note – 297761 would provide all the information regarding the supported scenarios, requirements and restrictions.

Also see 2975987 - ABAP Platform Integration with SAP Task Center - SAP ONE Support Launchpad .

What technology is SAP Task Center based on?

It is a kernel service on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Cloud Foundry (CF) environment.

Is there a mission for SAP Task Center?

Missions help you implement SAP Task Center and integrate it with SAP applications.

Are tasks pushed from an application to SAP Task Center or are they pulled?

In the administrator view, you can configure pull or push (depending on the support from the task provider).

Can the Task Center Web app be configured?

Yes, you have a bunch of possibilities to do so.

First, you can decide on how to name or combine the original systems the tasks where created in. You can give it a business-related instead of system-related name. You can also combine tasks from 2 systems in one filtered area with a name of your choice.

Then you can decide on filter and search possibilities.

You can define which columns you want to see in the overview page and the sequence.

What is the relation of SAP Task Center and the Suite Quality One Workflow Inbox?

SAP Task Center is a kernel service of SAP Business Technology Platform. At the same time, it is a Suite Quality, and as such, it is named One Workflow Inbox.

What is the relation of SAP Task Center and My Inbox?

SAP Task Center is a central Inbox for tasks, which is integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass. The vision is to integrate all SAP applications with it.

SAP Fiori My Inbox is a Fiori Application that delivers a local Inbox for tasks in different products:

SAP Workflow Management

SAP Process Automation

SAP S/4HANA

SAP Business Suite

SAP Fiori Front-End Server

Both have different underlying technologies. It is planned to integrate SAP Workflow Management and SAP Process Automation with SAP Task Center in 2022.

What are the prerequisites for SAP Task Center?

SAP Task Center will be available to customers with the following profile:

Identity Authentication Service (IAS) needs to be configured and installed.

Entitled to activate the SAP Task Center service via the consumption-based commercial model (CPEA / Pay-As-You-Go)

Have purchased SAP Launchpad service

Can I access SAP Task Center via API?

You can access APIs to manage connectors and export data related to SAP Task Center. There's an API on SAP API Business Hub with all needed explanations. In addition, see the blog https://blogs.sap.com/2021/06/08/access-the-sap-task-center-api-using-postman/ .

with all needed explanations. In addition, see the blog . APIs for exposing task data, accessing task data, processing tasks or developing UI clients for SAP Task Center are not publicly available yet.

What are support components for SAP Task Center?

3044195 - SAP Task Center Support Components

Where do I find troubleshooting and support information?

Troubleshooting - SAP Help Portal

