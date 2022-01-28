Social Responsibility

Integrate ethical and environmentally responsible practices into a competitive and successful model. You can help ensure end-to-end value chain transparency and extend sustainability initiatives from raw materials sourcing to last-mile logistics and product returns and recycling.

Getting Human Rights Right in Business

SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Daniel Schmid shares how SAP promotes human rights across operations, supply chains, and product life cycles.

Read more about Getting Human Rights Right in Business

Understanding Business Impact on People and Society

Social sustainability is about identifying and managing business impacts, both positive and negative, on people. The quality of a company’s relationships and engagement with its stakeholders is critical. Directly or indirectly, companies affect what happens to employees, workers in the value chain, customers, and local communities, and it is important to manage impacts proactively. Read more about Social Sustainability.

Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

Navigating The Future of Business and Human Rights

Run a Business Beyond Bias

Support diversity, equity, and inclusion by mitigating bias and embedding fair and equitable processes throughout the employee lifecycle and value chain. Visit the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite.

Workplace Diversity: The Statistics Are In

How AI Can End Bias

Diversity in the Workplace: A Strategic Guide to Diversity and Inclusion Best Practices

Diversity, equity and inclusion with Amanda Rajkumar, Adidas

Understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace with Amanda Rajkumar, Executive Board Member, Global Human Resources, People and Culture, Adidas.

Visit Forward with Adam Grant: Diversity, equity, and inclusion with Amanda Rajkumar, Adidas

Social Enterprise Procurement - Finding a better way to grow

I’m asking you and all of us to become more resilient, sustainable, and profitable companies. Together, as intelligent enterprises, we can turn the world’s biggest challenges into our greatest opportunities. – Christian Klein, SAP CEO. Visit our SAP Ariba Solutions

New challenges ahead – The Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz

Social Procurement: Finding a Better Way to Grow

Foster A Strong Culture of Corporate Safety with Centralized Risk Management

Operate safely by using the SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (SAP EHS Management) to proactively identify, analyze, and mitigate environmental, health, and safety risks. Manage chemicals safely, monitor industrial hygiene, and reduce your environmental impact.

Customer Reference - Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria and Sodales Solutions

Read more about Zero Inequality with Social Responsibility by Michael Censurato here

Visit the Explore SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management.

Product Compliance and Responsibility​ Mitigate risk by assuring safety and compliance of products

Producers and social responsibility of companies start with making sure that the products they manufacture and sell comply with all environmental and safety requirements and do not harm people and the environment. But how can you ensure product compliance throughout the supply chain, implementing the numerous and ever-changing regulatory policies, processes, and practices that promote the safety and compliance of products?​

​Visit the Explore SAP S/4HANA for product compliance

SAP Business Integrity Screening for S/4HANA

Mitigate fraud risk and safeguard business continuity by identifying anomalous activity quickly with flexible rule sets and predictive analytics that help uncover potential fraud patterns.
Visit the Explore SAP Business Integrity Screening

SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management

The SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management Solution (VMS) is a cloud-based enterprise platform used by organizations around the world to find, engage, and manage all types of flexible resources – contingent workers like independent contractors, freelancers, and temporary staff as well as services providers like consulting firms, IT outsourcers, or marketing agencies.

Now you can realize the full value and gain every competitive advantage from this flexible resource while reducing risk and increasing visibility. Visit the SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management

SAP Concur Solutions

Ongoing volatility and uncertainty mean that duty of care is rapidly evolving. Our customers need specialized solutions that not only track and message travelers but provide critical security and medical assistance services. Thanks to SAP Concur App Center partners, SAP Concur allows you to fulfill your duty of care and ensure your traveling employees are safe. The solutions inform and guide employees through the reservation process with Concur Travel and Concur Request, as well as the neighborhood safety within the TripIt app. Visit the SAP Concur solutions

SAP Employee Experience Management Solutions

SAP employee experience management solutions allow you to capture continuous feedback from every employee experience and take the right actions to impact engagement, DE&I, productivity, and innovation. Technology and tools are seamlessly integrated into SAP SuccessFactors HXM suite allowing for automated employee listening, analysis, and guided action planning.​
Visit the Qualtrics EmployeeXM

SAP Management of Change

Make operational changes to equipment, materials, chemicals, operating conditions, procedures, and organizational structure with confidence using the SAP Management of Change application. Document assessments, approvals, and task completion throughout the management-of-change process to facilitate growth without disruption and harm.​
Visit the SAP Management of Change