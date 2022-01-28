Getting Human Rights Right in Business
SAP Chief Sustainability Officer Daniel Schmid shares how SAP promotes human rights across operations, supply chains, and product life cycles.
Understanding Business Impact on People and Society
Social sustainability is about identifying and managing business impacts, both positive and negative, on people. The quality of a company’s relationships and engagement with its stakeholders is critical. Directly or indirectly, companies affect what happens to employees, workers in the value chain, customers, and local communities, and it is important to manage impacts proactively. Read more about Social Sustainability.
Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights
Run a Business Beyond Bias
Support diversity, equity, and inclusion by mitigating bias and embedding fair and equitable processes throughout the employee lifecycle and value chain.
Workplace Diversity: The Statistics Are In
Diversity in the Workplace: A Strategic Guide to Diversity and Inclusion Best Practices
Diversity, equity and inclusion with Amanda Rajkumar, Adidas
Understand the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace with Amanda Rajkumar, Executive Board Member, Global Human Resources, People and Culture, Adidas.
Foster A Strong Culture of Corporate Safety with Centralized Risk Management
Operate safely by using centralized risk management to proactively identify, analyze, and mitigate environmental, health, and safety risks. Manage chemicals safely, monitor industrial hygiene, and reduce your environmental impact.
Customer Reference - Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria and Sodales Solutions
Product Compliance and Responsibility Mitigate risk by assuring safety and compliance of products
Producers and social responsibility of companies start with making sure that the products they manufacture and sell comply with all environmental and safety requirements and do not harm people and the environment. But how can you ensure product compliance throughout the supply chain, implementing the numerous and ever-changing regulatory policies, processes, and practices that promote the safety and compliance of products?
SAP Business Integrity Screening for S/4HANA
SAP Fieldglass Contingent Workforce Management
The SAP Fieldglass Vendor Management Solution (VMS) is a cloud-based enterprise platform used by organizations around the world to find, engage, and manage all types of flexible resources – contingent workers like independent contractors, freelancers, and temporary staff as well as services providers like consulting firms, IT outsourcers, or marketing agencies.
SAP Concur Solutions
SAP Employee Experience Management Solutions
SAP Management of Change
Social Enterprise Procurement - Finding a better way to grow
I'm asking you and all of us to become more resilient, sustainable, and profitable companies. Together, as intelligent enterprises, we can turn the world's biggest challenges into our greatest opportunities. – Christian Klein, SAP CEO.
New challenges ahead – The Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz
Social Procurement: Finding a Better Way to Grow