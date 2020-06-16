Featured Content
Sustainability benefits with business software
Sustainability will increasingly be reflected in business planning. SAP's vision is to support standardized metrics around processes, analysis, and reporting to enable companies to embrace sustainability in all business functions.
Climate 21: Track Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Product related information
Here you can find the Climate 21 Vision and the latest product-specific information about the Climate 21 Solution Portfolio. The first product SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics is available since May 2020.
Product Carbon Footprint Analytics Demo
Understanding the CO2 footprint of a business
Get to know how the customer Doehler is now able to take first action to reduce its carbon footprint in their complex supply chains with the help of SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics.
Free Online Course to learn more about Business Success with Climate Action
Helping minimizing product carbon foodprint
Read about the idea and strategy behind SAP’s Climate 21 initiative and understand how SAP helps customers to manage their carbon footprints.
Managing the 'Green Line': Helping Companies