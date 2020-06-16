Climate 21

SAP has launched a strategic program called Climate 21. This Climate 21 community is a platform to promote dialogue between the SAP ecosystem about our sustainable low-carbon future and the impacts we can achieve together. Enjoy the content as it evolves, challenge us and each other, exchange ideas, and let us stay in touch if you have any questions.

Sustainability will increasingly be reflected in business planning. SAP's vision is to support standardized metrics around processes, analysis, and reporting to enable companies to embrace sustainability in all business functions.

Here you can find the Climate 21 Vision and the latest product-specific information about the Climate 21 Solution Portfolio. The first product SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics is available since May 2020.

Understanding the CO2 footprint of a business

Get to know how the customer Doehler is now able to take first action to reduce its carbon footprint in their complex supply chains with the help of SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics.

Read about the idea and strategy behind SAP’s Climate 21 initiative and understand how SAP helps customers to manage their carbon footprints.

