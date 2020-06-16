Climate Action

Featured Content
Sustainability benefits with business software
Sustainability will increasingly be reflected in business planning. SAP's vision is to support standardized metrics around processes, analysis, and reporting to enable companies to embrace sustainability in all business functions.
