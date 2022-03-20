Training & Expert Accreditation – FAQs

You can only access the SFALC through the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Corner (click the ‘Click Here to Access SFALC’ link on the top right). Once you are on the SFALC landing page, click the ‘Welcome to SFALC’ tile for shortcut links to access training content.

If it is your first time accessing SFALC, your account will take up to 30 minutes to be provisioned. For more information on your first time accessing SFALC or any issues, please refer to the SFALC Access Guide.

Please note that access to the SFALC is available to SuccessFactors customers for no additional charge and requires an SAP User Account (S-User ID).