Training & Expert Accreditation (SFX)

Getting Started with SFALC
SFALC on-demand training content and SFX exams available to SAP SuccessFactors customers for no additional cost.
For SAP SuccessFactors Customers: Access SAP SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC), explore training options and FAQs, and learn how to earn SAP SuccessFactors eXpert (SFX) Accreditation.
View learning journeys – product training via eBooks (PDF) or eLearning (watch simulations and practice using exercises) and access 22 product specific SFX exams.Transfer your learning back on the job with Project Team Orientation (PTO), Admin Training and Job Aids
Earn an SFX accreditation to gain knowledge and expertise in any or all of the 22 product areas in SFALC. Your digital badge will be issued within one week of earning your SFX accreditation, which you can download and share.Learn how to access training, get accredited, earn a digital SFX badge and more in the Training and SFX Overview.
SAP Live Class brings participants together in a virtual classroom, where they receive training from an expert via a live video link. Participants receive the same instructors, training systems, course materials, personal support, and engagement as the conventional classroom.Register for courses via the direct links in Global Training ScheduleSearch for any course in the SAP Training ShopDon’t see a date or time that work for you? Request a course via our 3 to RUN program!
Private instructor-led training allows for the ability to customize an agenda that meets your company's training objectives. Use your company`s configured SAP SuccessFactors system to complete hands-on exercises and practice in the context of your business needs, or utilize a training system provided by SAP. Can be delivered virtually or on-site at your company or at an SAP Training Center.More information on custom training solutions