SAP SuccessFactors Training FAQs – TEST

Page Contents
On this page, you will find frequently asked questions around:
- General Questions
- Interactive & Instructor-Led (Group)
- Interactive & Instructor-Led (Custom/Private)
- SuccessFactors Academy Training
General Questions
How do I log into the SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC)?
You can only access the SFALC through the Community Training & SFX page (click the ‘Click Here to Access SFALC’ button) or the Community Quick Link (‘Product Training, SFX and SFALC’). Once you are on the Learning Hub landing page, click the SAP SuccessFactors Admin Learning Center tile to access training content.
If it is your first time accessing SFALC, your account will take up to 30 minutes to be provisioned. For more information on your first time accessing SFALC or any issues, please refer to the SFALC Access Guide.
Please note that access to the SFALC requires an SAP User Account (S-User ID) that you use to log into the Community.
Do I need a Learning Hub subscription to get access to the SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC)?
No, a paid Learning Hub subscription is not required to access the SFALC. If you already have a Learning Hub subscription, a new SFALC tile will appear on your Learning Hub home page after your first login into the SFALC.
Is there a charge to access the SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center (SFALC)?
There is no additional charge to access the training content, Learning Rooms or SFX Exams in the SuccessFactors Administrator Learning Center as it is included as part of your SAP SuccessFactors software subscription.
How do I navigate the SFALC?
Please refer to the SFALC Access Guide for screenshots and step-by-step instructions.
Can I access the SAP SuccessFactors Training & SFX Exams from ANY version of the Learning Hub?
No, the SAP SuccessFactors Training materials and SFX exams are ONLY available in SFALC through the Customer Community (Training & SFX page – ‘Click Here to Access SFALC’ button) or left navigation (Quick Link ‘Product Training, SFX and SFALC’).
What's the difference between PTO, Administration Training and Job Aids and what is the ideal timing to review these offerings?
Project Team Orientation
- Project Team Orientations (PTOs) prepare Key Stakeholders and Decision Makers for upcoming configuration workshops and business process decisions with the implementation consultant.
- PTOs should take place around the time of the project kickoff.
- PTOs provide a knowledge transfer on core product functionality and enable participants to think about use-cases and scenarios around functionality and configuration.
- Administration Training courses enable Administrators/Power Users to oversee the daily management of their company’s SAP SuccessFactors solutions.
- New customers should take Administration training before Go-Live.
- Existing customers can utilize Administration Training to stay up to date or when responsibilities change.
- Administration Training covers front-end setup, key concepts, features, terminology, and includes practice of necessary skills.
- Downloadable Job Aids provide an overview of the basic tasks performed by Administrators and functions available to End Users within the SAP SuccessFactors solution.
What is an SAP Admin Learning Room?
SAP Admin Learning Rooms accompany and support the SuccessFactors Admin Learning content with direct access to subject matter experts and instructors that answer your questions, provide recorded tutorial videos, and provide product-specific supplemental content.
Interactive & Instructor-Led (Group)
Why can't I find the Administration Training content when a I search for "SuccessFactors" on training.sap.com?
SAP's Training Shop is the site to enroll and pay for Public Instructor-Led Virtual Courses. To browse the self-study Administration training catalog, please ensure that you are accessing the SFALC via the 'Click Here to Access SFALC' button on the Training & SFX page.
Where do I register for public training?
You can register for public courses via https://training.sap.com.
What if I can’t find a date or time that works for me?
First, try clearing all filters. Most SuccessFactors public courses are delivered virtually, so you can register for a course hosted by any country (not just your home country). If you still do not see any courses that fit your schedule, you can now schedule your chosen training course on a date that suits you via our 3 to RUN program. Provided that at least three participants from your company sign up, SAP will schedule the course on the date you have chosen and add it to our public schedule.
Please submit your information on this page if you are interested in 3 to RUN: https://www.sap.com/registration/contact.html?TopicArea=EduTrain
How do I find courses in the SAP Training Shop?
You can search by product name or by course code. Don’t know the course or code you need? Browse the Course Catalog to see a full listing of SAP SuccessFactors customer-facing courses.
Interactive & Instructor-Led (Custom/Private)
We really need training tailored to our company’s needs. What options do I have?
Customized training can be scoped and delivered specific to your company’s business processes and needs. A scoping call will be conducted with a subject matter expert, and an agenda will be tailored to your training objectives. The training can be delivered either virtually or on-site at your company or at an SAP training center. The training can be conducted in the customer’s system (typically in the customer development/staging environment) or in a SuccessFactors training system.
Who do I contact for scoping and pricing questions?
Please contact your regional training expert to initiate the scoping and pricing process:
- Americas - ameredu.presalesrequests@global.corp.sap
- EMEA & MEE - edupresales.emeea@sap.com
- APJ - sap_apj_edu_presales@sap.com
- Greater China - SAP_GC_Edu_Presales@global.corp.sap
Are materials customized when custom/private training is purchased?
No, standard materials are provided for customized training (in English). If your company is interested in editable content, we recommend exploring SAP Enable Now, or purchasing an Editable Materials Package (see FAQ in 'Other' category).
Can training be delivered in my local language?
We will do our best to find a delivery resource who can deliver the training in your local language. We work with a network of vetted partners for delivery, so please be sure to inform us of your requests as soon as possible so that we can identify the best instructor for your needs.
SuccessFactors Academy Training
Can customers attend Consultant-level (Academy) Training?
SuccessFactors Academy training is targeted toward implementation consultants to cover backend configuration completed during the initial system configuration and implementation. Note: Access to Academy courses carries an additional cost (via SAP Live Class, Learning Hub subscription, or private training).
Customers may attend Academy training; however, they will not receive the same benefits as partners from completing the training. Specifically, customers will not gain Provisioning access, even if they complete Academy training and/or complete the certification exam.
The following courses are available as Virtual Instructor-Led courses - registration can be completed via the SAP Training Shop. You can also check the courses here.
