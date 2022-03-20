SAP SuccessFactors Training FAQs – TEST

First, try clearing all filters. Most SuccessFactors public courses are delivered virtually, so you can register for a course hosted by any country (not just your home country). If you still do not see any courses that fit your schedule, you can now schedule your chosen training course on a date that suits you via our 3 to RUN program. Provided that at least three participants from your company sign up, SAP will schedule the course on the date you have chosen and add it to our public schedule.

Please submit your information on this page if you are interested in 3 to RUN: https://www.sap.com/registration/contact.html?TopicArea=EduTrain