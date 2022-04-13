Questions & Answers
Ask and answer basic, how-to questions
- Access the Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
- Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Experience Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Associated Product’ when you post your question)
Learning Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic
- Access all private Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access new Human Experience Management Blogs (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors blog area for SAP Community)
Learning User Groups
Join user groups to share and discuss best practices with other customers and get updated information from SAP SuccessFactors. *Authentication may be required.
- Validated SaaS Learning Communication User Group – Provides content specific to Validated SaaS Learning clients. This group is only open to current SAP SuccessFactors Validated SaaS life science, pharmaceutical, and medical devices companies under FDA Regulation. It is not open to non-Validated SaaS customers or any implementation partners at this time.
- Learning Life Sciences User Group – Engage with other Learning life sciences SAP SuccessFactors customers
- Learning User Group – Engage with Learning customers and join the monthly calls
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Learning.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices and Training
|Additional
|About Learning
|Product Release Information
Learning Product Documentation
Road Map Explorer - Learning
|Learning Training/SFX Accreditation
|SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft
Register for Webinars/Recordings
Submit Product Ideas
Learning Support Portal Page
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Visit the Access SuccessFactors Community Migration FAQ or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com