Learning

Welcome to the Learning site, a place for users to engage and stay current. Promote continuous learning and development, upskill and reskill your internal and extended workforce, and align people capabilities with organizational goals and opportunities.

Questions & Answers

Ask and answer basic, how-to questions

Learning Resources Blogs

View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic

Learning User Groups

Join user groups to share and discuss best practices with other customers and get updated information from SAP SuccessFactors. *Authentication may be required.

  • Validated SaaS Learning Communication User Group – Provides content specific to Validated SaaS Learning clients. This group is only open to current SAP SuccessFactors Validated SaaS life science, pharmaceutical, and medical devices companies under FDA Regulation. It is not open to non-Validated SaaS customers or any implementation partners at this time.
  • Learning Life Sciences User Group – Engage with other Learning life sciences SAP SuccessFactors customers
  • Learning User Group – Engage with Learning customers and join the monthly calls

Resources*

Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Learning.

OverviewProduct/Release DocumentationBest Practices and TrainingAdditional 
About Learning
Product Release Information 

Learning Product Documentation

Road Map Explorer - Learning		Learning Training/SFX Accreditation
SAP Content Stream by Skillsoft 

Register for Webinars/Recordings

Submit Product Ideas

Learning Support Portal Page

* Authentication may be required

Need Additional Help?

Visit SAP SuccessFactors On