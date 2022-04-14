Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- Access the Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
- Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Experience Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Associated Product’ when you post your question)
API and Integration Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- Access all private Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access new Human Experience Management Blogs (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors blog area for SAP Community)
Important Integration Tools
Find key information, best practices, and training for API and Integration.
- Discover and test SuccessFactors APIs and ready to use integration packages on the SAP API Business Hub (SAP API Business Hub)
- Use the SAP Integration Suite to build powerful integrations with SuccessFactors or start for simple use cases with the SuccessFactors built-in Integration Center
- Configure the triggering of Events in the Intelligent Service Center to enable event driven integration
More Developer Information, Integration Best Practices and Trainings
Find key information, best practices and training for API and Integration.
- Learn from our Implementation Design Principle Documents (see section Platform) and Architecture Leading Practices the right way to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors
- Start one of our new missions to dive deeper into SuccessFactors related integration topics or check our tutorials for BTP integration technologies on the SAP developer portal
- We also offer classes and learning programs on the SAP Learning Hub, like this one about SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Integration
- If needed, have your issues with SAP SuccessFactors integration scenarios analyzed in depth by SAP through a remote service.
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for API and Integration.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
|About API & Integration
|Product Release Information
APIs Documentation
Integration Documentation
|Integration - Employee Central Payroll Training / SFX Accreditation
|Register for Webinars/Recording
Submit Product Ideas
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Visit the Access SuccessFactors Community Migration FAQ or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com