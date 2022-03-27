Who We Are
A team that focuses on enabling and facilitating the relationship between the product organization and our customers. Our team looks to create a strategic and collaborative environment allowing for fruitful conversation and action through a variety of tools and platforms.
What We Offer
Product Advisory Panels, Design Advisor and Customer Engagement Initiative programs, Beta and Early Adopter Care opportunities, and SAP Influence programs.
How To Participate
Product Advisory
- Product managers solicit feedback from customers on specific designs, products and features that they are actively working on.
- Discuss planned functionality with customers to gain valuable input during development phase.
- Leverage product insight from customers to inform product decisions.
- Product Managers host a mix of virtual and in-person panels inviting customers to collaborate with the Product Teams to provide feedback on specific product/ feature and design topics.
Product Introduction
- Engage customers for feedback on specific products and features that have been newly introduced to the market.
- Provide customers support adopting new features and products by enrolling in SAP Beta and Early Adopter Care programs.
- Products and features in Beta status cannot be used in production.
- The Early Adopter Care program offers support for products and features that are classified as being “productive” in either Early Adoption or General Availability.
Customer Influence
- Continuous collection of requests for all SAP SuccessFactors product areas.
- Collaboration between customers, customer user groups and product management on feature requests.
- Review of high voted requests, connection to roadmap planning and delivery.
Resources
What is a Feedback Agreement and why do we need one?
How Customers Are Influencing SAP SuccessFactors Product Releases
Upon your agreement to join SAP's Product Advisory Program activities, SAP will store your name, email address, role, and company name (your "Personal Data"), in an SAP internal database system. This information may be used to track your interest in and participation in our programs, and to occasionally send you program-relevant event and meeting invitations, newsletters, and/or email correspondence. The data will be deleted upon your request.
