Login FAQ for SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors is a cloud-based Human Resources (HR) software provider. Each SAP SuccessFactors customer has one or more designated administrators who provide support to individual users of their system. The administrators in your organization can handle your support requests, answer technical questions, or consult the SAP Support Portal for more information. Generally speaking, the first step to getting help with any SAP SuccessFactors system is to contact an administrator within your organization.

For more specific answers to commonly asked questions, see the FAQs below.