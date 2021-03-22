Login FAQ for SAP SuccessFactors

SuccessFactors Users Login
Where do I log in to SAP SuccessFactors?
The URL of the login page varies by customer and region. You should have received an email notification with login credentials and a link to the appropriate URL. If you can’t find it, contact an administrator in your organization.
Who is the SAP SuccessFactors administrator in my organization?
Although every organization is different, SAP SuccessFactors administrators are usually within the HR or IT department. Please contact your HR or IT department for help identifying your administrator. They can reset passwords, provide usernames, restore locked accounts, or perform other functions to help you access the system.
I can't remember my username. How can I retrieve it?
Your username is assigned to you by your organization. It may be the same one you use in other internal systems or it may be one that is specific the SAP SuccessFactors system. You should have received an email notification with login credentials, including your username. If you can’t find it, contact an administrator in your organization.
I can't remember my password. How can I retrieve or reset it?
If your organization has enabled password help, click the 'Forgot Password' link on the login page to either retrieve or reset your password. If password help isn’t available to you, contact an administrator in your organization for help resetting your password.
I don't know the Company ID. What is it and where can I find it?
The Company ID is a short string of characters that identifies each SAP SuccessFactors system– like a username for your organization. All users of the same system share the same Company ID, so you may be able to ask a colleague. You can also check your organization’s HR or IT portal for a link to SAP SuccessFactors. It may have the Company ID already included in the URL so that you don't need to enter it. Otherwise, contact an administrator.
I used the Forgot Password help and was supposed to receive an email, but I never received it. Why not?
There are several possible reasons why you didn't receive the email. It may have been directed to your spam folder. You may have entered your username or email address incorrectly. You may have entered an email address other than the one we have on record—so, try a different one. Or it may be that we were unable, for technical or security reasons, to verify your identity and confirm your authorization to access the system. If the problem persists, contact an administrator in your organization.
Your site didn't ask for a Company ID before, but now it does. Why?
You may be using a different URL. A valid Company ID is required to access the system, but it can be included in the URL. If you see a login page that doesn’t ask for the Company ID, that's because it’s already included in the URL. Bookmark the URL with your organization’s Company ID in it, so that you don’t need to remember it in the future.
I'm locked out of my account. Can you help me?
To reset a locked account, contact an administrator in your organization.
I’m not an employee. I applied to a job at an organization whose website says "Powered by SAP SuccessFactors" or "Powered by Jobs2Web." How do I receive technical support or ask questions about my application?
You applied for a job at an organization that uses SAP SuccessFactors to host its career site. Please direct your questions or support requests to the organization you applied to.