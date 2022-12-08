Innovation Alerts
As SAP SuccessFactors continues to further introduce functionality, the Innovation Alerts provide enablement resources to proactively communicate product related changes that impact or require action for our customers. This can include migrations or deprecations in features or functionality.
.
The Innovation Alerts are supplemental to the What's New Viewer content which is provided each release. Please note, not every feature or functionality transition being introduced or deprecated within a release will necessitate an innovation alert.
.
If you have questions, please click the 'Learn More' hyperlink on the specific innovation alert item and post your question.
.
|Product
|Feature
|Production Effective Date
|Required Actions
|Analytics (Workforce Planning)
|SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Planning Entering Maintenance Mode
|Until next renewal date or December 31, 2026 (whichever is first)
|Learn More.
|Compensation
|Legacy Executive Review Filters Deprecation
|1H 2023 Admin Opt-Out
|Learn More.
|Continuous Performance Management (CPM)
|Legacy Continuous Performance Management Retirement
|1H 2024
|Learn More.
|Employee Central
|Work Permit Validation to include New Key Field
|1H 2023
|Learn More.
|Employee Central
|Right to Return Composite Data Model Deprecation
|2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Employee Central
|Global Benefits Auto Enrollment Job End of Development
|1H 2022
|Learn More.
|Employee Central
|Multi-release initiative implementing several items under the Centralized services umbrella
|Beginning 2H 2021
|Learn More.
|Employee Central
|Contingent Workforce Management Configuration Change
|Date TBD
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Time & Attendance
|Migration of Time Account Type Eligibility Status to SAP HANA View
|2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Time & Attendance
|New Time Sheet UI Transition
|2H 2022 (Admin Opt-Out) 1H 2023 - Universal
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Time & Attendance
|Deprecation of Old Team Absence Calendar Tile and Migration to New Quick Card
|1H 2022
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Time & Attendance
|Adapting OData V2 APIs for Time Profile and Work Schedule in Time Management
|TBD
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Time & Attendance
|Time Management Holiday Class Transition
|Starting 2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Employee Central Payroll
|Deprecation of Pay Statement (Fiori-like) Integration and Migration to Pay Statement (Direct)
|1H 2024
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Learning and Platform Integration – Process and Next Steps Beginning in 1H 2022
|Date TBD Currently
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Migration of Plateau Question Editor (PQE) to Assessments
|1H 2022
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Deprecation of Legacy Login Page for Site
|1H 2023
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Brand Association with Security Domain End of Development
|1H 2023
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Brand Resource Path End of Development
|1H 2023
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Native Login Deprecation
|2H 2024
|Learn More.
|Learning
|New Course Home Experience Replacing the Original Course Home Experience
|2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Learning
|Learning Integrated External User Migration to IAS/IPS
|2H 2024
|Learn More.
|Performance Management (360)
|Migration From 360 Reviews Version 11 to 360 Reviews SAP Fiori Version
|2H 2023
|Learn More.
|Performance & Goals
|Change to Auto-Save Behavior in 360 Reviews – SAP Fiori Version
|2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Platform
|MDF ToDo Category Changes
|March 31, 2022
|Learn More.
|Platform (Home Page)
|Migration from legacy SAP SuccessFactors Home Page (HP3/Fiori) to Reimagined Home Page
|1H 2022
|Learn More.
|Platform
|Deprecation of HTTP Basic Authentication
|2H 2023
|Learn More.
|Platform
|SF Extension from Ext Ctr Deprecation
|2H 2022
|Learn More.
|Platform
|Visa & Permits Management Sunset
|EOM 2H 2021
|Learn More.
|Platform
|Center of Capabilities: Job Profile Builder Migration
|Being done in Waves Starting October 2021
|Learn More.
|Platform
|Migration to SAP Cloud Identity Authentication (With IAS/IPS)
|Date TBD
|Learn More.
|Recruiting
|DocuSign to OAuth
|March 2023
|Learn More.
|Recruiting (Posting)
|Recruiting Simplification: Job Credit and Standalone Recruiting Posting Retirements
|2H 2022 - December 31, 2022
|Learn More.
|SAP Jam
|SAP Jam Collaboration Sunset Notification
|Sunset January 2027
|Learn More.
FAQs
- Can I upgrade before each project's effective dates?
- In most projects, you are able to upgrade your system prior to the listed effective date. We recommend following the blog instructions to configure, test and, potentially, activate a feature or functionality at your earliest convenience.
- Where can I ask a question about a project listed on this table?
- To ask a question related to a specific project, click on the 'Learn More' section, and leave a comment on the associated article!
Key Terms
- Universal Upgrade: Applied to all instances automatically.
- Production Effective Date: The date a mandatory feature or functionality will be applied to your Production system. Date shown as a Universal, if the item is available as an Admin Opt-In or Admin Opt-Out this will be included in brackets. For example: 2H 2022 (Admin Opt-In)
- End of Maintenance (EOM): The date in which bug fixes or patches will cease and support will be limited to ‘how-to’ assistance.
- Migration: A project which transitions to a new feature or functionality.
- Deprecation: Functionality will no longer be available due to either low usage or availability of alternate functionality.