As SAP SuccessFactors continues to further introduce functionality, the Innovation Alerts provide enablement resources to proactively communicate product related changes that impact or require action for our customers. This can include migrations or deprecations in features or functionality.

.

The Innovation Alerts are supplemental to the What's New Viewer content which is provided each release. Please note, not every feature or functionality transition being introduced or deprecated within a release will necessitate an innovation alert.

.

If you have questions, please click the 'Learn More' hyperlink on the specific innovation alert item and post your question.

.

Review Key Terms.