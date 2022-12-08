Innovation Alerts

Welcome to the Innovation Alerts community, a place for all customers to engage and stay current.

Innovation Alerts

As SAP SuccessFactors continues to further introduce functionality, the Innovation Alerts provide enablement resources to proactively communicate product related changes that impact or require action for our customers. This can include migrations or deprecations in features or functionality.

The Innovation Alerts are supplemental to the What's New Viewer content which is provided each release. Please note, not every feature or functionality transition being introduced or deprecated within a release will necessitate an innovation alert.

If you have questions, please click the 'Learn More' hyperlink on the specific innovation alert item and post your question.

Review Key Terms.

ProductFeatureProduction Effective DateRequired Actions
Analytics (Workforce Planning)SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Planning Entering Maintenance Mode Until next renewal date or December 31, 2026 (whichever is first)Learn More.
CompensationLegacy Executive Review Filters Deprecation1H 2023 Admin Opt-OutLearn More.
Continuous Performance Management (CPM)Legacy Continuous Performance Management Retirement1H 2024Learn More.
Employee CentralWork Permit Validation to include New Key Field1H 2023Learn More.
Employee CentralRight to Return Composite Data Model Deprecation2H 2022Learn More.
Employee CentralGlobal Benefits Auto Enrollment Job End of Development 1H 2022Learn More.
Employee CentralMulti-release initiative implementing several items under the Centralized services umbrellaBeginning 2H 2021Learn More.
Employee CentralContingent Workforce Management Configuration ChangeDate TBDLearn More.
Employee Central Time & AttendanceMigration of Time Account Type Eligibility Status to SAP HANA View2H 2022Learn More.
Employee Central Time & AttendanceNew Time Sheet UI Transition 2H 2022 (Admin Opt-Out) 1H 2023 - UniversalLearn More.
Employee Central Time & AttendanceDeprecation of Old Team Absence Calendar Tile and Migration to New Quick Card1H 2022Learn More.
Employee Central Time & AttendanceAdapting OData V2 APIs for Time Profile and Work Schedule in Time ManagementTBDLearn More.
Employee Central Time & AttendanceTime Management Holiday Class TransitionStarting 2H 2022Learn More.
Employee Central PayrollDeprecation of Pay Statement (Fiori-like) Integration and Migration to Pay Statement (Direct)1H 2024Learn More.
LearningLearning and Platform Integration – Process and Next Steps Beginning in 1H 2022 Date TBD CurrentlyLearn More.
LearningMigration of Plateau Question Editor (PQE) to Assessments1H 2022Learn More.
LearningDeprecation of Legacy Login Page for Site1H 2023Learn More.
LearningBrand Association with Security Domain End of Development 1H 2023Learn More.
LearningBrand Resource Path End of Development 1H 2023Learn More.
LearningNative Login Deprecation2H 2024Learn More.
LearningNew Course Home Experience Replacing the Original Course Home Experience2H 2022Learn More.
LearningLearning Integrated External User Migration to IAS/IPS2H 2024Learn More.
Performance Management (360)Migration From 360 Reviews Version 11 to 360 Reviews SAP Fiori Version2H 2023Learn More.
Performance & GoalsChange to Auto-Save Behavior in 360 Reviews – SAP Fiori Version2H 2022Learn More.
PlatformMDF ToDo Category ChangesMarch 31, 2022Learn More.
Platform (Home Page)Migration from legacy SAP SuccessFactors Home Page (HP3/Fiori) to Reimagined Home Page1H 2022Learn More.
PlatformDeprecation of HTTP Basic Authentication2H 2023Learn More.
PlatformSF Extension from Ext Ctr Deprecation2H 2022Learn More.
PlatformVisa & Permits Management SunsetEOM 2H 2021Learn More.
PlatformCenter of Capabilities: Job Profile Builder MigrationBeing done in Waves Starting October 2021Learn More.
PlatformMigration to SAP Cloud Identity Authentication (With IAS/IPS)Date TBDLearn More.
RecruitingDocuSign to OAuthMarch 2023Learn More.
Recruiting (Posting)Recruiting Simplification: Job Credit and Standalone Recruiting Posting Retirements2H 2022 - December 31, 2022Learn More.
SAP JamSAP Jam Collaboration Sunset NotificationSunset January 2027Learn More.

FAQs

  1. Can I upgrade before each project's effective dates?
    • In most projects, you are able to upgrade your system prior to the listed effective date. We recommend following the blog instructions to configure, test and, potentially, activate a feature or functionality at your earliest convenience.
  2. Where can I ask a question about a project listed on this table?
    • To ask a question related to a specific project, click on the 'Learn More' section, and leave a comment on the associated article!

Key Terms

  • Universal Upgrade: Applied to all instances automatically.
  • Production Effective Date: The date a mandatory feature or functionality will be applied to your Production system.  Date shown as a Universal, if the item is available as an Admin Opt-In or Admin Opt-Out this will be included in brackets. For example:   2H 2022 (Admin Opt-In)
  • End of Maintenance (EOM): The date in which bug fixes or patches will cease and support will be limited to ‘how-to’ assistance. 
  • Migration: A project which transitions to a new feature or functionality.
  • Deprecation: Functionality will no longer be available due to either low usage or availability of alternate functionality.

Archived Projects

