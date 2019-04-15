Implementation Design Principles

Some country specific laws or union agreements, especially in LATAM countries for example in Brazil, An employee is protected from termination if he goes on certain types of leaves. Regardless of the reason why the employee is under this condition, whether legally or due to union agreement, the company is at risk of paying taxes and even court sanctions in case this process is not respected. The content of this IDP addresses a way to manage protection records based on time off events according to the criteria satisfied by the employee condition. This protection management covers both the creation and the inactivation of records automatically.

Document