Dr. Autumn Krauss is Chief Scientist of SAP SuccessFactors’ Growth and Insights Team. Her role is focused on leading the team’s future of work research agenda and applying the team’s research insights and psychological expertise to inform SAP SuccessFactors’ portfolio and product strategy, as well as providing consultative guidance to companies so they can best leverage human experience management practices and technology to foster a strong positive company culture and improve employee experience, performance, and well-being.





Dr. Krauss has over 20 years of experience consulting to senior leaders around the globe, as well as speaking, writing, and conducting applied research on topics across the spectrum of HR, with her applied research programs funded by the SHRM Foundation, the CDC, and NIOSH. With her primary areas of expertise being employee selection and assessment development, culture measurement and change, learning and development, and employee health, safety, and well-being, she has overseen the creation and implementation of large-scale culture assessments, leadership development programs, and employee selection systems across organizations operating in industries such as utilities, mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail. Autumn holds a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology with a specialization in Occupational Health Psychology from Colorado State University.



