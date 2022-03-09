WHO WE ARE
Organizational psychology research scientists and competitive, customer, and market intelligence experts in the SAP SuccessFactors Strategy Office.
WHAT WE DO
Use our expertise in workforce psychology, market intelligence, and research methods to identify trends in how work, workplaces, and technology are changing and how this impacts HR strategy and technology
WHY WE DO IT
To inform SAP SuccessFactors portfolio and product growth strategy and offer market thought leadership
SAP SuccessFactors Growth and Insights Team
Autumn D. Krauss, Ph.D. - Chief Scientist
Dr. Autumn Krauss is Chief Scientist of SAP SuccessFactors’ Growth and Insights Team. Her role is focused on leading the team’s future of work research agenda and applying the team’s research insights and psychological expertise to inform SAP SuccessFactors’ portfolio and product strategy, as well as providing consultative guidance to companies so they can best leverage human experience management practices and technology to foster a strong positive company culture and improve employee experience, performance, and well-being.
Dr. Krauss has over 20 years of experience consulting to senior leaders around the globe, as well as speaking, writing, and conducting applied research on topics across the spectrum of HR, with her applied research programs funded by the SHRM Foundation, the CDC, and NIOSH. With her primary areas of expertise being employee selection and assessment development, culture measurement and change, learning and development, and employee health, safety, and well-being, she has overseen the creation and implementation of large-scale culture assessments, leadership development programs, and employee selection systems across organizations operating in industries such as utilities, mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail. Autumn holds a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology with a specialization in Occupational Health Psychology from Colorado State University.
Contact: autumn.krauss@sap.com
Lauren Bidwell, Ph.D. - Senior Research Scientist
Lauren has engaged with hundreds of customer organizations around the world and is an active author and presenter on key workforce topics such as employee experience, team dynamics, continuous performance management, equitable talent decisions, collaborative learning and more. Lauren received her Ph.D. in Experimental and Decision-Making Psychology from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
Contact: lauren.bidwell@sap.com
Andre Reddick - Head of New Market Growth Strategy for SAP SuccessFactors
Andre Reddick joined the Growth and Insights Team at SAP SuccessFactors in 2022. Andre helps to evolve the focus on strategy, new markets, and models. Over the course of his 25-year career, Andre has been fortunate to engage, develop, and lead cross functional, global teams accountable for the realization of business objectives from financial/operational planning to product releases, and strategic initiative execution. He has held roles in Finance/Accounting, Product Marketing, Product Management and Business Development, most recently, serving as Director and Global Head of Professional Services Portfolio at HERE Technologies, a Global Location Platform company. Andre holds a BS in Finance from Illinois State University, MBA from DePaul University, and a Master of Design Methods (Design Thinking and Innovation Strategy) from the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology.
Contact: andre.reddick@sap.com
Lauren S. Park, Ph.D. - Research Scientist
Dr. Lauren S. Park joined SAP in 2019 and is currently a Research Scientist on the SAP SuccessFactors Growth and Insights team. She conducts applied mixed-method research on workforce psychology topics in partnership with SAP SuccessFactors clients in support of SAP SuccessFactors product strategy. Lauren has provided consultation to organizations around the world on a variety of topics, including employee engagement, technology adoption, and diversity, equity, and inclusion program evaluation.
Lauren completed a dual-emphasis doctorate in Industrial/Organizational and Quantitative Psychologies at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon. Lauren’s areas of expertise include diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and practices; learning and development; interpersonal relationships at work; and employee experience.
Contact: lauren.park@sap.com
Claire Robinson - Competitive, Market, & Customer Insights Specialist
Graduated from Aston University (Birmingham, UK), attaining a First Class Honours in International Business and Spanish BSc. Currently working in SAP SuccessFactors’ Competitive, Market & Customer Insights Team, reporting to the Head of Strategy & COO Office. Responsible for competitor vendor analysis across SaaS and HCM industries, particularly players within the HR Talent space, as well as the curation, visualisation and dissemination of customer intelligence products targeting a diverse group of internal stakeholders.
Contact: claire.robinson01@sap.com
Kuljit Singh - Senior Market Insights Specialist
Kuljit has 13+ years of experience in research, analysis and providing insights for markets, technology, competitors and accounts. Over the years, he has been instrumental in helping teams across organizations to understand customer needs, helping to optimize the products and services they deliver. Kuljit also has experience in working for strategy and operational teams with research and analysis for devising organizational strategies. He has earned accolades such as Emerging Leader and Most Valuable Player from his superior individual work and contributions to high performing teams.
Contact: kuljit.singh@sap.com
Sarah Jensen - Research Analyst
Sarah is a Ph.D. student in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Florida Institute of Technology with interests in people and process improvement, employee well-being, and employee experience within virtual and hybrid work. Sarah currently lives in Dunedin, FL and prior to graduate school had experience in management, and vocational counseling and consulting.
Contact: sarah.jensen@sap.com
Helen Gu - Research Analyst
Helen is a Ph.D. candidate in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at the University of Houston. In her research, she uses quantitative and qualitative methods to answer research questions that pertain to diversity within the workplace among underrepresented minorities. Helen is currently based in Southern California, and prior to entering the graduate program, she primarily worked in training and development..
Contact: wenyi.gu@sap.com