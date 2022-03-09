Architecture Leading Practices

SAP SuccessFactors Architecture Leading Practice (ALP) is a set of recommended configuration decisions and guidance on topics associated with a SuccessFactors implementation, and are recommendations to drive positive outcomes based on intended system design, proven success from previous implementations, and avoidance of pitfalls.

ALPs are aligned with Implementation Design Principles, SuccessFactors Process Library and Data Architecture and fit the SAP Model Company for HR framework.

Download Assets

Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors ALP by clicking on the links below.

Architectural Strategies

High-level strategic guidance related to crucial architectural topics that customers encounter during SAP SuccessFactors implementations.

Instance Strategy

Deployment & Roll Out Strategy

Integration Strategy

Testing Strategy

Defining the Global Template

Localization Strategy

Translation Strategy

Data Migration Strategy

Data Privacy & Retention Strategy

Payroll Process Strategy

SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone Strategy (New)

SAP SuccessFactors & SAP S/4HANA

Guide customers with available options for HR with SAP S/4HANA On-Premise and Cloud versions.

SAP S/4HANA Deployment Options

Cross Module Process Interaction

Learn all cross-module process interactions available within each of these Process areas to achieve full value realization of the solution.

Manage Workforce

Attract & Acquire

Identify & Grow

Pay for Performance

Educate & Develop

Employee Experience (Coming Soon)

ALP - Coming Soon

Platform & Shared Objects

The concept of these structures is fundamental for customers moving from SAP On-Premise HCM or other ERP HRIS system to SAP SuccessFactors.

Organization Structures

Job Architecture & Capabilities Structures

Pay Structures

Permission Framework

Global Assignments & Concurrent Employment

Mobile Strategy

Analytics & Reporting

Leading practice for reporting, workforce analytics, and workforce planning tools in SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite.

Analytics & Reporting Strategy

Visit SAP SuccessFactors On