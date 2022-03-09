Architecture Leading Practices

Download Assets
Learn more about SAP SuccessFactors ALP by clicking on the links below.
Architectural Strategies
High-level strategic guidance related to crucial architectural topics that customers encounter during SAP SuccessFactors implementations.
SAP SuccessFactors & SAP S/4HANA
Guide customers with available options for HR with SAP S/4HANA On-Premise and Cloud versions.
Cross Module Process Interaction
Learn all cross-module process interactions available within each of these Process areas to achieve full value realization of the solution.
Employee Experience (Coming Soon)
ALP - Coming Soon
Analytics & Reporting
Leading practice for reporting, workforce analytics, and workforce planning tools in SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite.