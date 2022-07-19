Product Release & Road Map Information

Release Resources
Resources for administrators and business leaders - make the most out of an upcoming release.
Access all of your release resources in one place.
Enablement resources on product-related changes that have impact or require action.
See upcoming patch windows, review recent enhancements to fix bugs and improve system stability.
Help us create the future by influencing our development priorities.
Everything you need to know about the new features and functions.- What’s New Viewer | 2H Available Now- Release Highlights Document | 2H Available Now
After testing content within your Preview instance, these webinars deliver helpful answer questions related to the What’s New Viewer’s latest iteration.- Release Q&A Series Sessions | Watch 2H recordings Now- Release Q&A Series Submission Forum | Will open again before 1H 2023 – add any release questions to product forums
Check out these videos from SAP SuccessFactors experts, highlighting the latest innovations and product release updates.- 2H 2022 Release Highlights featuring Amy Wilson- Work Zone Highlights featuring Robert Wood- Framework Highlights Featuring Naresh Purohit- Dynamic Teams Highlights Featuring Geoff Fetner- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Featuring Bianka Woelke- Talent Intelligence Highlights Featuring Sam Passman- Time Management Highlights Featuring Daniela Goerke
Understand the release process and timeline and Prepare for the upcoming product release.- Road to the Release | 2H Available Now- Release Timeline & Administrator Checklist One-Pager | 2H Available Now
Read these articles to ensure you have all the updated information to prepare for the release- Second Half (2H) 2022 Release: What’s New in the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite?- What's New Viewer 2H 2022- 2H 2022 Preview and Production Release Weekend Details- Dynamic Teams Early Adopter Care Program - Registration Open
View the upcoming planned Preview and Production Release dates.- Second Half 2022 | Preview: October 28, 2022 | Production: December 9, 2022- First Half 2023 | Preview: April 21, 2023 | Production: May 26, 2023- Second Half 2023 | Preview: October 13, 2023 | Production: November 17, 2023
If you have a question about a product or feature in the release, please add your question to the Human Experience Management Q&A (Forum) and choose the appropriate Associated Product.- Human Experience Management Q&A (Forum)