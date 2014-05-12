SAP Single Sign-On - Enterprise Security Overview

For scenarios where users need quick access to a system to perform short tasks, you can use fast user identification via radio-frequency identification (RFID). The user is identified via an RFID token, such as a company batch card. RFID authentication is ideally suited to warehouse and production scenarios with dedicated kiosk PCs for authentication.

In addition, SAP Single Sign-On 3.0 now also offers a mobile SSO solution for shared mobile devices. The solution is currently available via the SAP Authenticator app for Android and is based on NFC reader technology.