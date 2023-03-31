FAQs: SAP Signavio Process Explorer

GENERAL QUESTIONS
What is SAP Signavio Process Explorer?
The SAP Signavio Process Explorer solution is the gateway for our customers to access and explore a myriad of value accelerators and resources that will help them speed up the time to value of their projects.
The solution provides:
• 7,000 business process models
• Several capability maps for 20 business domains
• Value accelerators for 13 industries with more to come
• Metrics associated with process models for selected scenarios
• SAP best practice and product recommendations
What is the One Process Acceleration Layer practice?
How does SAP Signavio Process Explorer compare to the One Process Acceleration Layer practice?
One Process Acceleration Layer is the practice to generate and collect value accelerators. SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the product to access and explore value accelerators.
The vision behind the One Process Acceleration Layer is to build up a unified process content layer across SAP. SAP Signavio Process Explorer represents the main gateway to this content, making it easily accessible and explorable.
What are SAP Signavio Value Accelerators?
The SAP® Signavio® Value Accelerators are a set of content and resources that help our customers jumpstart their projects and accelerate time to value. A value accelerator can be specific for a theme (such as a product or industry) and may include one or a combination of the following:
• Best practice process models
• Business capability and solution maps
• Benchmarks, metrics, and dashboards
• SAP best practices and product innovation recommendations
• Thought leadership papers, how-to manuals, and videos
• Connectors, integrations, data transformation templates and other technical enablers
SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the gateway to the vast majority of SAP Signavio Value Accelerators.
When was the official release and general availability (GA) of SAP Signavio Process Explorer?
Do I need a license to access the SAP Signavio Process Explorer?
How can the workspace be accessed?
How can the content be transferred to my workspace?
RELATION TO OTHER SAP TOOLS
What is the difference between SAP Signavio Process Explorer and SAP Best Practices Explorer?
How does SAP Signavio Process Explorer correlate with the SAP standard content activation service?
Will it be possible to upload SAP Signavio models in SAP Cloud ALM solution?
Will SAP Signavio Process Explorer replace SAP Solution Manager in the future?
SAP Signavio Process Explorer will not replace SAP Solution Manager. The integration between SAP Signavio and SAP Solution Manager will be delivered later, and we will offer the opportunity to work with the content in both tools.
Currently, we are integrating content from SAP Solution Manager into SAP Signavio Process Explorer. This content includes end-to-end scenarios and modular processes. It is also possible to migrate content from SAP Signavio Process Explorer to SAP Solution Manager.