FAQs: SAP Signavio Process Explorer

• Business processes, business capabilities and solution maps including:

– 20 business domains for cross-industry

– 8 end-to-end processes for cross-industry and for 13 other industries

– 31 process variants for idea to market, lead to cash, plan to fulfill, source to pay, recruit to retire and acquire to decommission



• SAP product best practices and innovation recommendations including:

– The SAP® Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud package, with around 1,300 BPMN diagrams and additional assets such as a test script and task tutorial

– The SAP® Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA® (on premise) package, with around 900 BPMN diagrams and additional assets

– SAP® SuccessFactors® process library



• Best practice process models:

– 19 SAP Standard Value Assurance service packages

– SAP standard content covering these industries:

Oil, gas & energy Utilities Automotive Retail Fashion Consumer products Chemicals Mining Mill products Industrial manufacturing Telecommunications Professional services Passenger travel & leisure

– SAP standard content covering the following Lines of Business (LoB):

– Finance

– R&D

– Engineering

– Supply chain execution

– Connected assets

– Asset management

– Billing and revenue

– Sales

– EHS and sustainability management



• Metrics and innovation recommendations mapped to process models:

– Explore content to gain insights on the performance of processes and gather insights on the process performance of the peers

– Content will be available for project-based services (order to fulfill and invoice to cash)

– Leverage provided innovations for further transformation and improvement of business processes

– End-to-end value accelerator scenario for professional services, which

connects the lead-to-cash process with product-specific processes, capabilities, metrics, and innovation recommendations



• Thought leadership papers, ‘how-to’ manuals, and videos:

– Our first research paper, Digitizing End-to-End Cash Management: From Objective Definition to Operational Process Improvement



• Reference to SAP Signavio Process Intelligence and SAP Signavio Process Insights accelerators. SAP Signavio Process Explorer connects both business-relevant metrics from the SAP Signavio Process Intelligence solution and the innovation recommendations from the SAP Signavio Process Insights solution directly to a set of dedicated process models.