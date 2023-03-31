FAQs: SAP Signavio Process Explorer

This page aims to answer the most frequently asked questions related to SAP Signavio Process Explorer and the content (value accelerators) it delivers, as well as the One Process Acceleration Layer practice to collect and generate value accelerators.

GENERAL QUESTIONS

What is SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

The SAP Signavio Process Explorer solution is the gateway for our customers to access and explore a myriad of value accelerators and resources that will help them speed up the time to value of their projects.


The solution provides:

• 7,000 business process models

• Several capability maps for 20 business domains

• Value accelerators for 13 industries with more to come

• Metrics associated with process models for selected scenarios

• SAP best practice and product recommendations

What is the One Process Acceleration Layer practice?

One Process Acceleration Layer is our practice to generate and collect value accelerators. Through One Process Acceleration Layer, we combine the collective knowledge of 25,000 SAP consultants and thousands of projects delivered by SAP and its partner ecosystem.

How does SAP Signavio Process Explorer compare to the One Process Acceleration Layer practice?

One Process Acceleration Layer is the practice to generate and collect value accelerators. SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the product to access and explore value accelerators.


The vision behind the One Process Acceleration Layer is to build up a unified process content layer across SAP. SAP Signavio Process Explorer represents the main gateway to this content, making it easily accessible and explorable.

What are SAP Signavio Value Accelerators?

The SAP® Signavio® Value Accelerators are a set of content and resources that help our customers jumpstart their projects and accelerate time to value. A value accelerator can be specific for a theme (such as a product or industry) and may include one or a combination of the following:


• Best practice process models

• Business capability and solution maps

• Benchmarks, metrics, and dashboards

• SAP best practices and product innovation recommendations

• Thought leadership papers, how-to manuals, and videos

• Connectors, integrations, data transformation templates and other technical enablers


SAP Signavio Process Explorer is the gateway to the vast majority of SAP Signavio Value Accelerators.

When was the official release and general availability (GA) of SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

SAP Signavio Process Explorer went GA on January 17, 2023 and provides access to our content to all our users in a free of charge and read-only manner. In parallel, we are running an SAP Early Adopter Care program with nominated customers, allowing them to get the content and import it into their SAP® Signavio® solutions workspace. We plan to provide the consumption format to all our customers in one of the upcoming releases in 2023–2024.

Do I need a license to access the SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

No license is required to explore the content in a read-only format. However, consuming the content, which means exporting or importing the content into a specific SAP Signavio workspace, requires an SAP Signavio license. To access our SAP Signavio Process Explorer, users must have an S-, or P-user or be an SAP employee. Users can request a user ID here.
  

How can the workspace be accessed?

Users can access the SAP Signavio Process Explorer workspace by visiting the SAP Signavio Process Explorer landing page.

How can the content be transferred to my workspace?

With GA in January 2023, we offer an SAP Early Adopter Care program to chosen customers before we offer the functionality to all users. This program allows users to request content packages they are interested in and import them in their workspace. Our SAP Signavio consultants will contact the users directly and help them deploy the relevant content packages. One of the prerequisites for using the content is having an SAP Signavio license.

CONTENT RELATED QUESTIONS

What content is available with the official release in January 2023?

• Business processes, business capabilities and solution maps including:

– 20 business domains for cross-industry

– 8 end-to-end processes for cross-industry and for 13 other industries

– 31 process variants for idea to market, lead to cash, plan to fulfill, source to pay, recruit to retire and acquire to decommission


• SAP product best practices and innovation recommendations including:

– The SAP® Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud package, with around 1,300 BPMN diagrams and additional assets such as a test script and task tutorial

– The SAP® Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA® (on premise) package, with around 900 BPMN diagrams and additional assets

– SAP® SuccessFactors® process library


• Best practice process models:

– 19 SAP Standard Value Assurance service packages

– SAP standard content covering these industries:

  1. Oil, gas & energy
  2. Utilities
  3. Automotive
  4. Retail
  5. Fashion
  6. Consumer products
  7. Chemicals
  8. Mining
  9. Mill products
  10. Industrial manufacturing
  11. Telecommunications
  12. Professional services
  13. Passenger travel & leisure

– SAP standard content covering the following Lines of Business (LoB):

– Finance

– R&D

– Engineering

– Supply chain execution

– Connected assets

– Asset management

– Billing and revenue

– Sales

– EHS and sustainability management


• Metrics and innovation recommendations mapped to process models:

– Explore content to gain insights on the performance of processes and gather insights on the process performance of the peers

– Content will be available for project-based services (order to fulfill and invoice to cash)

– Leverage provided innovations for further transformation and improvement of business processes

– End-to-end value accelerator scenario for professional services, which

connects the lead-to-cash process with product-specific processes, capabilities, metrics, and innovation recommendations


• Thought leadership papers, ‘how-to’ manuals, and videos:

– Our first research paper, Digitizing End-to-End Cash Management: From Objective Definition to Operational Process Improvement


Reference to SAP Signavio Process Intelligence and SAP Signavio Process Insights accelerators. SAP Signavio Process Explorer connects both business-relevant metrics from the SAP Signavio Process Intelligence solution and the innovation recommendations from the SAP Signavio Process Insights solution directly to a set of dedicated process models.

What are the differences between the value accelerators categories in SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

SAP product portfolio: This category entails product-related process models such as for SAP S/4HANA and SuccessFactors.


Capabilities: The capability content view which describes an organization’s capacity to successfully perform activities, thereby achieving its objectives and delivering value to its customers. Our business capability model represents a standard set of 20 business domains that cover the comprehensive capability scope of an enterprise.


Processes: The process content view which represents a structured set of subprocesses, process steps, or activities designed to accomplish a specific purpose and goal. Our business process model represents a standard set of eight end-to-end processes and variants that cover the comprehensive process scope of an enterprise:

Generic business processes describe the value creation of an enterprise in a generic and standardized way. These form the basis for the governance of process-modeling activities.

Business process variants express the variety of approaches taken by companies to generate value, reflecting industry specifics or other defined practices. They are also used to define the scope supported by SAP software.


Industries: Industry-specific value accelerators which refer to a group of companies that are related based on their primary business activities.

Metrics mapped to process models: An easy-to-consume assessment of business processes’ effectiveness and/or efficiency. This helps organizations quantify the attainment of business goals.

How many industries and business domains are included in the content?

We currently deliver value accelerators in 13 different industries covering various areas of focus such as:

• Oil, gas and energy

• Utilities

• Automotive

• Retail

• Fashion

• Consumer products

• Chemicals

• Mining

• Mill products

• Industrial manufacturing

• Telecommunications

• Professional services

• Passenger travel & leisure


We plan to add more industries to this portfolio in the future.


We cover 20 business domains, including:

• R&D and engineering

• Product management

• Marketing

• Sales

• Omnichannel commerce

• Customer service

• Sourcing and procurement

• Supply chain planning

• Supply chain execution

• Supply chain enablement

• Manufacturing

• Service delivery

• Human resources

• Asset management

• Enterprise strategy

• Sustainability management

• Portfolio and project management

• Governance, risk and compliance

• International trade and global tax

• Finance

How is the benchmarking database set up?

SAP benchmarks are created using SAP process performance data collected from SAP customers who have agreed to the terms and conditions. The current database contains around 140,000 data points, across 26 industries, and covers major business processes including source-to-pay, plan-to-fulfill, lead-to-cash, finance, and acquire-to-decommission.


The benchmarks are calculated with data drawn from the IVCE database, a database that allows customers to upload their process performance data and receive process insights and recommendations.

Can content be imported to a customer workspace and further edited?

Yes, users can import the content as part of the SAP Early Adopter Care program and have the capability to edit within their own workspace. This is currently only available via this SAP Early Adopter Care program with selected customers.

Do SAP Signavio Value Accelerators deliver true process orchestration across organizational, geographic, and system boundaries?

Yes, the value accelerators provided by the One Process Acceleration Layer practice consider organizational, geographic and system boundaries while ensuring its cross-orchestration.

Are there any restrictions regarding the import format?

Starting in January 2023, the users who take part in the SAP Early Adopter Program must work with SGX files to ensure a smooth import of content into their own SAP Signavio workspace.

How are the packages sized? Are they specifically made for customers or generic?

Currently, the packages need to be requested individually. In the future, we plan on offering pre-packaged content which can be downloaded and imported into another SAP Signavio workspace where users can enhance and remodel the content. 

Which country do the SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud come from?

These have been taken from the German and US Version of SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Release 2208) and SAP S/4HANA (Release 2022) and are currently available in US English only.

Can organizations of any size make use of the content?

The content is relevant for customers of all sizes. Any SAP Signavio customer (also included in the RISE with SAP solution) can benefit from the value accelerators.

How often will updates be rolled out?

SAP Signavio Process Explorer is on a quarterly release schedule, in alignment with the SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite. Fixes and minor adjustments are deployed as needed.

Can users log into their own Signavio instance and see the SAP Signavio Process Explorer? Is it a separate license, or is it within PM licenses?

The SAP Signavio Process Explorer is a separate workspace built on the technology and features of the SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub and SAP Signavio Process Manager. It is a publicly available workspace that can be accessed by anyone with an SAP user (such as an S-user, P-user, or SAP employees). As of today, it does not exist a jumping point from within your own workspace towards the SAP Signavio Process Explorer. To access SAP Signavio Process Explorer, no license is required. With your SAP user, you must log in to SAP Signavio Process Explorer, which is accessible via the SAP Signavio website. After your first login, Single-Sign-on (SSO) will be activated.

RELATION TO OTHER SAP TOOLS

What is the difference between SAP Signavio Process Explorer and SAP Best Practices Explorer?

The SAP Signavio Process Explorer is a solution that is completely embedded into the SAP® Signavio® Process Transformation Suite and accompanies our customers in a comprehensive and uniform experience along their process transformation journey. This will enable our customers to work in a collaborative environment that involves all the relevant stakeholders across the organization and keeps transparency high. The SAP Best Practices Explorer content will be available in the SAP Signavio Process Explorer with additional information. SAP Signavio Process Explorer provides content for all phases of a transformation - from strategy to architecture definition to process design to implementation and to operations. Enriched with metrics and recommendations.

How does SAP Signavio Process Explorer correlate with the SAP standard content activation service?

The SAP standard content activation service (previously known as SAP Model Company) is an important content domain that we also offer as part of the SAP Signavio Process Explorer content. However, we offer additional content such as SAP Solution Practices, reference architecture and partner content as well.

Will it be possible to upload SAP Signavio models in SAP Cloud ALM solution?

It will be possible to share SAP Signavio models with SAP Cloud ALM. However, the integration of SAP Cloud ALM is still a work in progress and scheduled to arrive later.

Will SAP Signavio Process Explorer replace SAP Solution Manager in the future?

SAP Signavio Process Explorer will not replace SAP Solution Manager. The integration between SAP Signavio and SAP Solution Manager will be delivered later, and we will offer the opportunity to work with the content in both tools.


Currently, we are integrating content from SAP Solution Manager into SAP Signavio Process Explorer. This content includes end-to-end scenarios and modular processes. It is also possible to migrate content from SAP Signavio Process Explorer to SAP Solution Manager.

How does SAP Signavio Process Explorer work with SAP API Business Hub, which also shows process diagrams?

We are in close collaboration with our colleagues from SAP API Business Hub to integrate process content coming from api.sap.com. SAP Signavio Process Explorer will not replace api.sap.com, but instead build up cross-references between the tools.

Is it necessary to gain insights into business processes before exploring our value accelerators?

No, our value accelerators can be leveraged and understood independently of process insights and knowledge. Our mission is to support companies in their transformation by shortening time to value, fostering continuous process improvement, and empowering them to make smarter and quicker decisions based on our offered content.

Are the end-to-end processes linked to solution processes from the SAP product portfolio?

The end-to-end processes of the SAP Reference Solution Architecture are structured differently to SAP solution processes. One goal of One Process Acceleration Layer practice is to bring these worlds closer together. This is still a work in progress.

Will executables be part of the SAP Signavio Process Explorer?

We plan to link executables to the process steps within our SAP Signavio Process Explorer in Q1 2023. We already have the solution activity in place for GA, which is linked to the respective task within the BPMN-Diagram. From there, we have designed a link to the executables. From the executables panel, a link to the respective entry in the Fiori App library is accessible.

CONTACT US

Version 1 | 31/03/2023