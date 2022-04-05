On-Premise to SaaS

Move from On-Premises to Software-as-a-Service gets real with 1&1 and SAP Signavio
Author: Martin Petry
We embarked on a 6-month journey to migrate all our SAP Signavio products from On-Premises to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). As our experience was highly positive, we decided to share our main challenges, lessons learned, and outcomes post-migration in this blog post.
How to move from On-premises to Software-as-a-Service with SAP Signavio?
After deep-diving into why SaaS is better and getting familiar with the top features of the new SAP Signavio Collaboration Hub, let’s look into your migration options to move from your On-premises SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite to the new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) edition.
Bring team collaboration to the next level with the new SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub
When migrating from SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub Classic version to the new SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub (SaaS), customers can benefit from more advanced collaboration tools that allow them to control and customize users’ access at individual levels across the entire business.
Software-as-a-Service vs. On-premises Software: Why SaaS is better
Author: Dee Houchen
“To SaaS or not to SaaS?” IT market analysts agree that SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) is the future of software delivery. SaaS and in general cloud-enabled applications had been gaining momentum well before the pandemic hit, and with Covid-19 as the ultimate accelerator, they have been experiencing unparalleled growth over the last few years.