Business Process Transformation Mission

Welcome to your business process transformation!

Explore content that will support and guide you through continuous improvement across the different business process transformation disciplines.

In which use case do you find yourself?

A business process transformation could be driven by:

  • a process excellence initiative with the objective to implement a process driven culture
  • a change or redesign of a single process
  • process management as a prerequisite/basis for a business transformation
  • a change or implementation of an ERP System or any other IT-System.

Continuous improvement due to "processes" and "systems"

Business process transformation is achieved through the continuous cycle of"processes" & "systems" as depicted above – let’s call it your mission.

The SAP Signavio Community will support you with content that enables you to jump rightinto the cycle exactly where you are and need it most. Both cycles should ideally belinked to one another, however you can use them separately as well. The usage of the model depends on your specific use case.

As a first phase, we’re delivering a deep dive into the cycle "processes" with a step by step guide to each phase, and will continue to expand this content within the community through blog posts and templates to support you on your mission.

As a second step we’ll address the cycle "systems" and will be providing a deep dive there too.

Now let's have a look at"processes"and have fun exploring this together:

Analyze

Analyze the overall performance ​of the process and learn from the process KPIs.​

Enhance

Strive for excellence and keep improving the business process(es) based on your process learnings and data.

Design

Start your journey to business process excellence and design your future state.

Enable

Create transparency, multiply your initiative and enable your people and/or systems.

Execute

Run and execute pre-defined future process(es).

Independently of the size of the use case, this phase may include:

Phase of your process transformationProcess governance and managementProcess executionUsage of methods & toolsUsage of our solutions
ANALYZEAnalyse current situation


Analyse key performance indicators matrix

Create transparency by regularly reporting

Evaluate change management needs
Analyse and model the current process (AS-IS)


Identify possibilities regarding standardization, harmonization, process automation etc.

Based on observations and data analysis, identify the gap(s) based on the pre-defined process KPIs, benchmarks and real data

Analyse gap of the process performance indicator`s (real vs. targeted)		Value Management


Poka Yoke

Jidoka

Gap Analysis

"Day in the life of"		SAP Signavio Process Insights


SAP Signavio Process Intelligence

SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub
ENHANCEAssess improvement potential


Explore improvement measures

Explore technological and general innovations for possible improvements

Prioritize and decide on the improvement action(s)

Communicate the improvement(s) potential		Explore improvement measures


Explore technological innovations for possible improvements

Prioritize and decide on the improvement action(s)

Communicate the improvement(s) potential(s)
Lean Management


Six Sigma

Cause Analysis

Cause-Effect Diagram (Ishikawa)

PDCA Cycle

Feasability Study		SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub


SAP Signavio Process Governance
DESIGNExplore possible Best Practices (set-up, framework etc.)


Identify involved stakeholders

If possible, involve (Process) Controlling

Define and establish a set-up and framework

Design future situation

Explore and define relevant key performance indicators (Target Values)

Involve Top Management into the initiative

Communicate improvement(s) to the involved stakeholders

Create and define requirements for a tool decision and decide for a business process management suite

Define and adjust tool set-up 		Explore possible Benchmark processes, e.g. One Process Acceleration Layer

Identify involved process stakeholders


Execute process workshops

Explore and define relevant key performance indicator`s (Target Values)

Design and model the future process (TO-BE) incl. variances

Communicate improvement(s) to the involved stakeholders

Define process key process indicator´s (data)

Iterate, approve and publish the process(es)		Business Process Management


Enterprise Architecture

Process Workshop

SIPOC

SWAT Analysis		SAP Signavio Process Manager


SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub

SAP Signavio Process Governance
ENABLEAlign on change management activities


Enable people reg. the lifecycle of the process run and your defined initiative

Enable people on "how to read a process"




Communicate the process(es) to the involved stakeholders


Initiate solution design ("systems")

Align on Change Management activities

Set-up and distribute process training(s) material and execute dry-run trainings		Level Concept


BPMN 2.0

DMN

Archimate

"Day in the life of"

Change Management		SAP Signavio Process Manager


SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub

SAP Signavio Process Governance

SAP Signavio Process Accelerator
EXECUTEDrive Change Management activities


Execute on-the-job trainings on demand

Provide key performance indicators matrix		Run the process via process participant (new Daily Business)


Drive Change Management activities

Distribute "Perfect Day/Process"

Execute on-the-process / wet-run trainings on demand

Monitor and share process KPI`s on a regularly basis (e.g. in meetings) and learn from the mistakes		Change Management


Andon Board

Just-In-Time

"Perfect Day"

Automation

RPA

Recommended blog posts

Becoming a Process Oriented Organization

Transform your business by transforming your business processes