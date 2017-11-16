Security - Secure Development Services

The SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) is an open and opinionated, framework of languages, libraries, and tools for building enterprise-grade services and applications.

It offers the following capabilities for security:

Automatic authorization enforcement in the CAP-supported runtimes Node.js and Java

No manual coding of permission checks required because it is automatically enforced during runtime

Developers can still implement individual permission checks





