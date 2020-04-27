Security - Hybrid Identity and Access Management

Getting Started
Get an overview of SAP's portfolio of identity and access management solutions for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.
SAP Single Sign-On
Enhance the User Experience and Strengthen Security
The SAP Single Sign-On application gives users a better experience by providing access to all IT systems needed with one password. It protects users and businesses from many cybersecurity threats by using smart cards, two-factor and risk-based authentication, digital signatures, and encryption of communication channels. It adds vital security functionality to your SAP and non-SAP software landscapes and has made SAP Single Sign-On a best-practice security solution across industries and regions.
SAP Identity Management
Reduce Risk and Manage User Access
Identity management is becoming a significant challenge for organizations today. You must ensure that your users have the right access to a multitude of applications in a timely manner, that the data is secure, and that access to corporate assets is compliant with corporate policies as well as legal regulations. The SAP Identity Management component helps you align identity management with your organization’s key business processes.
SAP Access Control
Automate Access Control and Enforce Governance with Minimal Support from IT
As you begin your digital transformation journey, you need robust access governance technologies to bring digital services and applications to employees and business partners without exposing sensitive information to the wrong eyes. Using the SAP Access Control application as the backbone of access governance, you can automate and accelerate administration of user access while securing your applications, processes, and data against the risk of unauthorized use.