Introduction
To get a first idea about SAP for Me, watch the following videos.SAP for Me is made for youIntroducing SAP for Me
SAP for Me is the central element to improve the SAP customer experience along all touchpoints with SAP. With a strong focus on customers and partners, it provides a go-to place to cover all SAP engagements for existing SAP customers.
To get a first idea about SAP for Me, watch the following videos.SAP for Me is made for youIntroducing SAP for Me
Learn more about the capabilities, features and future scope of SAP for Me in the following blogs.SAP for Me – Almost one year laterWhat is SAP for Me?
Learn more on what you need for getting started with SAP for Me.AuthorizationsSAP Universal ID
Learn more about the latest features, functions and fixes.Latest News on SAP for MeUpdated Capability Map
You are waiting for a digital place at SAP that knows you and our product portfolio? A place you can always go to, to find the information you need to take action? You don’t need to wait any longer: It’s SAP for Me and it is there.SAP for Me - The customer portal of SAPSAP Universal ID - A Key Foundation of SAP for MeFinance and Legal Aspects in SAP for MeContext-driven Knowledge and Learning with SAP for MeTransparency on Systems & Provisioning with SAP for Me
You want to get a closer look on the different topic cards we provide in SAP for Me? Just have a closer look in the following videos.ProductsOrdersCloud ConsumptionSupport Incidents