Making an impact with SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain
Turn your business into an intelligent enterprise and unlock a significant edge by creating an agile and connected supply chain with SAP S/4HANA.
SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain comprises solution capabilities for managing sophisticated business processes for planning and optimizing stock and goods movements, checking the availability of products in the order creation process, as well as handling shipping, warehousing and transportation.
Understand how SAP Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA helps Shippers to facilitate the Transportation Planning based on the communications the Shippers receive from their Material Suppliers and Carriers.
See how SAP S/4HANA with the SAP Fiori UX supports inventory managers in handling inventory efficiently by providing embedded analytics and insight-to-action capabilities.
Help ensure on-time delivery to the right locations by supporting the complete transportation lifecycle for domestic and international freight. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Delivery ManagementTransportation ManagementAdvanced Transportation Management
Coordinate goods movements across inbound, outbound, and physical inventory processes to minimize waste, loss, damage, and production interruption. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Goods MovementReturnable Packaging LogisticsInventory Analytics and ControlPhysical Inventory
Uniquely identify each physical unit – consisting of packaging materials and the goods contained therein – to track the movements of entire handling units rather than tracking each material individually. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Batch ManagementSerial Number ManagementHandling Unit Management
Consider business rules, material availability, and allocation guidelines when determining product availability promise dates for customers. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Available to PromiseAdvanced Available to Promise
Helps you link your entire service value chain for better visibility, coordination, collaboration, and control of the service parts network. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Service Parts PlanningService Parts Fulfillment
Control warehouse activities and processes by augmenting asset use and overall throughput with best practices for picking, packing, and shipping. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Warehouse ManagementExtended Warehouse Management