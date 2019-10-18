Transform Sales with SAP S/4HANA
SAP S/4HANA Sales enables companies to substantially enhance, simplify, and visualize the entire sales process from prospect to payment.Get all the details
Maximize revenue and cash flow by managing and integrating the order-to-cash processes across all touch points, channels, and functions. Improve outstanding sales with multichannel, role-based access to accurate, real-time information. Learn more about how SAP S/4HANA Sales helps your company to be more connected and how its capabilities simplify your whole sales processes.
Learn more about some of the new features coming with SAP S/4HANA 2020 for the sales line of business, or SD (Sales and Distribution), which will raise the interest of the order-to-cash leads.Read the blog post
See how SAP S/4HANA with the SAP Fiori UX provides 360°-degree insights into customer data in order to monitor interactions and spot potential issues.Watch the video
The SAP S/4HANA solution “Sales Order Fulfillment Issues - Analyze and Resolve” summarizes sales order fulfillment issues in real-time and enables to resolve them efficiently.Watch the videoRead the blog post
Improve revenue and cash flow by managing order-to-cash processes flawlessly across all touchpoints, channels, and functions with multichannel, role-based access to accurate, real-time information. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Sales Master Data ManagementPrice ManagementSales Quotation ManagementSales Contract ManagementSales Order Management and ProcessingSales BillingSolution BillingSales Rebate ManagementIncentive and Comission ManagementClaims, Returns and Refund ManagementSales Monitoring and Analytics
Check sales pipelines and leads, coordinate and plan customer interactions and activities, and analyze customers and territories, while increasing deal size through precise solution configurations. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Opportunity ManagementSales Lead ManagementActivity ManagementAccount and Contact Management