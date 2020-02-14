SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement

Centralize and automate procurement with SAP S/4HANA
Enable value-driven, compliant and scalable procurement with SAP S/4HANA Sourcing & Procurement.Get all the details
Gain in-depth purchasing insights, streamline operational purchasing, automate sourcing and contract management, centralize procurement processes, manage commodity procurement, effectively reduce supply chain risk, and more with the help of SAP S/4HANA.
Enable value-driven, compliant and scalable procurement with SAP S/4HANA Sourcing & Procurement.Get all the details
Get an overview of the innovation highlights that came with SAP S/4HANA 2020 for the LoB Sourcing & Procurement.Discover the highlights
See how SAP S/4HANA with the SAP Fiori UX facilitates the process of corporate purchasing for employees, managers and purchasing experts.Watch the video
See how SAP S/4HANA leverages machine learning applications to streamline the process of corporate purchasing.Watch the videoRead the blog post
Transform and centralize procurement processes across geographies and business units with minimal disruption to local operations. Increase visibility and compliance to all categories of procurement categories. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Central RequisitioningCentral PurchasingCentral Purchase Contract ProcessingCentral Purchasing AnalyticsCentral Sourcing
Enables simplification of processes for collecting and checking invoices, verifying them against preconfigured business rules, and handling exceptions. Automates data extraction and streamlines invoice management, helping to eliminate data entry errors and duplicate invoices Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Invoice processingInvoice Collaboration
Buy goods and services directly – while following company policies for preferred suppliers and pricing agreements – by bundling demands, automating processes, and simplifying approval and release. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Requirements ProcessingSelf-Service RequisitioningPurchase Order ProcessingPurchase Order CollaborationService Purchasing and RecordingPurchasing Rebate Management
Acquire extensive insights on purchasing spend by analyzing purchase orders, purchase requisitions, invoices, and contracts and evaluating supplier performance with access to real-time data. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Spend VisibilityReal-Time Reporting and Monitoring
Collect, assign, analyze, and access every sourcing data point in one system, while supporting automated and manual processes for creating and managing all types of procurement documentation. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Purchase Contract ManagementSource Assignment
Improve supply chain visibility to identify and form relationships with an optimal mix of suppliers and partners that can best serve your strategic vision and reduce supply-chain risk. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Classification and SegmentationSupplier Evaluation