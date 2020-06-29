SAP S/4HANA Industries

Learn more about how SAP carries over 40+ years of industry capabilities from classic ERP into the world of SAP S/4HANA, scale capabilities across industries to support new business models and improve user productivity and process efficiency.

Featured Content

Transform your industry with SAP S/4HANA

SAP S/4HANA offers industry solutions that can help your business run better with best practice business processes and intelligent technologies.

International SAP Conference for Utilities: SAP Roadmap for the Utilities Industry

Do not miss the SAP for Utilities roadmap session at the International SAP Conference for Utilities (IUC) on 18-20 May, 2021.

SAP S/4HANA Utilities 2020

Learn more about the most recent innovations and QoL enhancements, that emphasize the importance of this industry-specific solution.

SAP S/4HANA 2020 for Oil & Gas

Get familiar with the specific innovations shipped with SAP S/4HANA 2020 for the Oil & Gas industry.

FMC Grows Its Strong Aspirations with SAP S/4HANA

Learn how a recent upgrade to SAP S/4HANA and integrated business planning has helped FMC modernize a global landscape of IT systems and disparate business processes.

Hasbro’s Game-Winning Strategy with SAP S/4HANA

The global pandemic turned the world upside down last year, right while Hasbro was in the middle of its transition to SAP S/4HANA.

Intelligent Enterprise Posters for the Industries

Provides a summary view of business capabilities required for the journey to the Intelligent Enterprise and how SAP supports these.

SAP Industries White Papers

Inspire and shape an intelligent, digital world that reinvents your industry's products, services, and core processes.

Consumer Industries

This industry cluster provides solutions to companies that relate to products purchased by individuals and households rather than by manufacturers and industries. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

Consumer ProductsFashionLife SciencesRetailWholesale Distribution

Discrete Industries

This industry cluster provides solutions for Industries that manufacture finished products. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

Aerospace and DefenseAutomotiveHigh TechIndustrial Machinery and Components

Energy and Natural Resources

This industry cluster provides solutions for the oil, gas, mining and power generation industries. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

ChemicalsMill ProductsMiningOil and GasUtilities

Financial Services

This industry cluster provides solutions for banking and insurance. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

BankingInsurance

Public Services

This industry cluster provides solutions in the area of public services such as government services and higher education services. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

Defense and SecurityHealthcareHigher Education and ResearchPublic Sector

Service Industries

This industry cluster provides solutions for industries that produce intangible goods such as transportation or telecommunication services. Learn more about the individual industries and their capabilities by clicking on the links below:

Engineering, Construction, and OperationsMediaProfessional ServicesSports & EntertainmentTelecommunicationsTransportationTravel