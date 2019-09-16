Increasing Finance Efficiency & Transparency with SAP S/4HANA
Increase the agility of your finance processes and gain end-to-end analytics with the help of SAP S/4HANA Finance.
Learn how SAP S/4HANA can help enable subscription-based revenue models, simplify accounting and financial close processes, improve treasury and financial risk processes, support collaborative finance operations, simplify real-estate management and more.
Get familiar with all the new or enhanced functionalities for Bank Relationship Management, Cash Operations, and Liquidity Management.
SAP S/4HANA Finance for group reporting 2020 is a major release of the on premise version of our next generation software for financial consolidation and close.Discover all key innovations
See how the visualization of general ledger accounts as T-accounts extends analytical options, leveraging a structure, most accountants are already familiar with.
Combine financial and management accounting and profitability data into a single universal journal, so you can manage joint venture accounting and close your books in real time with less effort. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Financial AccountingEntity CloseFinancial ReportingRevenue and Cost AccountingCorporate CloseAdvanced Compliance ReportingLeasing Accounting ComplianceJoint Venture Accounting
Address financial risk stemming from market fluctuations by automating commodity-based contractual pricing, leveraging market quotes to create contracts, and streamlining invoice processes. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Risk Management for CommoditiesCommodity ProcurementCommodity Sales
Assess profit and margin contribution with real-time reporting, predictive analytics, and integrated business planning to manage profitability and analyze customer experience strategies. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Profitability AnalysisProduct CostingOverhead Cost Management
Enterprise Risk and Compliance supports you in reviewing trading partners, complying with regulations on foreign trade, minimizing the risk of fines and financial penalties, and speeding up clearance of goods. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:International Trade Management
Improve working capital and financial health with real-time data to assess customer credit risk, streamline billing, resolve disputes, and prioritize collections to reduce days sales outstanding. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Accounts PayableAccounts ReceivableElectronic Bill Presentment and PaymentCash ManagementSettlement ManagementTravel ManagementDispute ResolutionCredit Evaluation & ManagementContract AccountingCollections ManagementInvoice ManagementFinancial Shared Services ManagementFinancial Supply ChainE-InvoicingIndirect Tax Management
Optimize space utilization, cost, and occupancy by actively managing lease agreements, investments, and construction projects, as well as inspecting, maintaining, and restoring infrastructure. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Space ManagementContract & Lease ManagementPortfolio & Location ManagementEnergy & SafetyInvestment & ConstructionMaintenance & Repair
Monetize subscription and usage-based business models with agility with the revenue management and recurring billing capabilities of SAP S/4HANA. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Convergent InvoicingReceivables Management and Payment HandlingCredit and Collection ManagementSubscription Order ManagementFinancial Customer Care
Optimize straight-through processing with real-time analysis, audit trails, and compliance reporting to predict cash flow accurately, manage liquidity efficiently, and mitigate risk proactively. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Financial Risk ManagementCash & Liquidity ManagementPayments & Bank CommunicationsDebt & Investment Management