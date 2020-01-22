SAP S/4HANA Asset Management

Turn asset management practices into new opportunities for operational excellence by planning, scheduling, and executing maintenance activities with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.

Plan, schedule, and execute maintenance operations with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.

Learn more about how SAP Intelligent Asset Management maximizes asset performance – with real-time insights, predictions and simulations.

See how SAP S/4HANA allows you to analyze maintenance costs in real-time and to take immediate action based on the gained insights.

Discover how SAP S/4HANA Asset Management helped TasNetworks improve their maintenance planning, resulting in less disruption for customers.

Provides you with actionable insights into your maintenance workload and available capacities for current and upcoming maintenance activities. Learn more about the business capability by clicking on the link below:

Supports you in managing business processes related to workplace safety and environmental impact. You can process incidents, assess risks and manage environmental data. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:

Helps you optimize the scope of work and effort required for inspection, maintenance, and planned repairs of your technical systems, and supports you in reacting quickly to reported malfunctions. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:

