Transform Asset Management with SAP S/4HANA
Plan, schedule, and execute maintenance operations with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.Get all the details
Turn asset management practices into new opportunities for operational excellence by planning, scheduling, and executing maintenance activities with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.
Plan, schedule, and execute maintenance operations with integrated and optimized processes enabled by SAP S/4HANA.Get all the details
Learn more about how SAP Intelligent Asset Management maximizes asset performance – with real-time insights, predictions and simulations.Find out moreExplore the community
See how SAP S/4HANA allows you to analyze maintenance costs in real-time and to take immediate action based on the gained insights.Watch the videoRead the blog post
Discover how SAP S/4HANA Asset Management helped TasNetworks improve their maintenance planning, resulting in less disruption for customers.Access the story
Provides you with actionable insights into your maintenance workload and available capacities for current and upcoming maintenance activities. Learn more about the business capability by clicking on the link below:Multiresource Scheduling
Supports you in managing business processes related to workplace safety and environmental impact. You can process incidents, assess risks and manage environmental data. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Incident ManagementEnvironment ManagementHealth and Safety ManagementMaintenance Safety and Permit to WorkManagement of Change
Helps you optimize the scope of work and effort required for inspection, maintenance, and planned repairs of your technical systems, and supports you in reacting quickly to reported malfunctions. Learn more about each business capability by clicking on the links below:Maintenance Planning and SchedulingMaintenance Execution