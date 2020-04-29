Experience SAP S/4HANA - Business solutions in uncertain times

Building the Renewable Enterprise

An effective move to SAP S/4HANA® means creating a new Digital Core for your organization – a next-generation platform, which is simple, comprehensive, and able to evolve with your growing needs. Capgemini leverages [this platform] it to deliver on our promise which we call ‘the Renewable Enterprise’, a company able to constantly grow and adapt thanks to its Digital Core and a solid architecture with extensions in cloud platforms.