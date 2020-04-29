Experience SAP S/4HANA - Business solutions in uncertain times

Expert Content
Mission-critical Alignment for Better Outcomes
HPE and SAP leverage a portfolio of assets, right-fit infrastructure, and date-driven analytics to help SAP S/4HANA customers address priorities impacted during these unprecedented times.1 - [Blog] Don’t let the time slip away – join HPE at the SAPinsider S/4HANA Digital Experience Event2 - [HPE Success Story] Transforming a Business for Agility, Speed, and Success3 - [Customer Success Story] Danfoss + HPE Customer Success Webcast4 - [Announcement] HPE + SAP partner to deliver SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake cloud services5 - [Blog] HPE Supports SAP Environments in uncertain times6 - [Blog] Proud to be part of, and contributing to, the “Experience SAP S/4HANA” Community7 - [Blog] Great news for you: the HPE – SAP relationship goes 360
Building the Renewable Enterprise
An effective move to SAP S/4HANA® means creating a new Digital Core for your organization – a next-generation platform, which is simple, comprehensive, and able to evolve with your growing needs. Capgemini leverages [this platform] it to deliver on our promise which we call ‘the Renewable Enterprise’, a company able to constantly grow and adapt thanks to its Digital Core and a solid architecture with extensions in cloud platforms.1 - [Blog] Servitization with SAP S/4HANA – Moving to a service-based business model2 - [Video] De Nora - Navigating the New Normal in Supply Chain and Manufacturing with SAP S/4HANA3 - [customer Success Story] Maxeda DIY Group Renews its Digital Core with SAP S/4HANA4 - [Blog] Ten ways to raise business performance with your SAP S/4HANA® journey*5 - [Customer Success Story] De Nora Modernizes During Lockdown6 - [News Center} De Nora - Two IT Leaders Overcame the Odds to Deliver Mission-Critical Go-Live7 - {Solution Brochure] – Automotive suppliers - Driving the agenda for the connected economy
Powering Your Intelligent Enterprise
Infosys SAP Practice has refreshed its service offerings to deliver business sustainability and resilience in the midst of unforeseen events like COVID-19. We are collaborating with our customers to help them navigate dynamic market environments and execute complex business and ERP transformation.1 - [Infographic] Infosys SAP S/4HANA Services Making Businesses Live & Digital2 - [Brochure] Accelerate Your Journey to Being Digital - Infosys Catalyst for SAP S/4HANA3 - [Customer Success Story] Infosys is leading digital transformation at USG Boral as their strategic partner
Reimagining What’s Possible
During these unprecedented times, PwC is focused on helping clients by providing in-depth SAP S/4HANA experience which address business continuity, business transformation and fast-moving challenges.1 - [Blog] SAP S/4HANA Customer Trends & Innovations Spotlight with Mark Chalfen, PwC2 - [Case Study] The Journey to SAP S/4HANA: Key Lessons from PwC Research3 - [Customer Case Study] bp Chargemaster - Supercharging Business Growth4 - [Blog] Lessons Learned in Moving to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud5 - [Video] PwC's SAP S/4HANA Cloud Solution6 - [SAP Innovation Awards Customer Story] L&T Construction & Mining Machinery
Speeding up SAP S/4HANA Innovation
The IBM SAP S/4HANA services evaluates all mission-critical business processes during these unprecedented times to help an organization's leaders simplify and accelerate performance and focus on innovation.1 - [Case Study] Rapidly changing markets require IBM Rapid IMPACT2 - [Press Release] IBM and SAP Announce New Offerings to Help Companies’ Journey to the Intelligent Enterprise3 - [Customer Success Story - PayPal Giving Fund4 - [Customer Success Story] Vodafone5 - [Customer Success Story] St. Marche6 - [Customer Success Story] ARAUCO
First-in Market Cloud Migration
As the world responds to COVID-19, customers who have digitally transformed with SAP S/4HANA and Microsoft Azure are well-positioned to respond to real-time demands and run resilient supply chains.1 - [Press Release] SAP and Microsoft Expand Partnership and Integrate Microsoft Teams Across Solutions2 - [Virtual Tours] Business Uninterrupted SAP Solutions on Microsoft Azure3 - [Microsite] Fast-track to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure with the Embrace initiative, a collaboration between SAP and Microsoft.4 - [2 min. Video] Extend SAP S/4HANA with the power of SAP Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure5 - [Microsite] Think Tank - New Directions for a Changing World6 - [Webinar] An Introduction to SAP on Microsoft Azure
Your Linux and Automation Platform for a Successful SAP S/4HANA Migration
For over 20 years, Red Hat and SAP have worked together to champion innovation with our Linux, automation, and hybrid cloud solutions on a fully open platform that supports your SAP S/4HANA migration.1 - [Migration Brief] Accelerate SAP S/4HANA migration Improve migration speed & reliability w/ Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform2 - [Case Study] Metalloinvest prepares SAP environment for Industry 4.0 with Red Hat3- [Case Study] Mann & Schröder Cosmetics prepares for SAP S/4HANA with Red Hat4 - [Case Study] Unimicron builds reliable foundation for SAP S/4HANA with Red Hat5 - [Blog] Automating your SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA by SAP deployments using Ansible6 - [Datasheet] Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions
Enhancing Your Digital Journey
Atos is Always Ready to support our customers’ during these challenging times, by delivering operational and financial efficiencies, to ensure SAP S/4HANA creates genuine and differentiating business advantage.1 - [Blog] Transition to SAP S/4HANA on Azure and Accelerate your manufacturing success2 - [Customer Success Story] Illumia: Transforming a gas and electricity business with DORA3 - [Video] Discover a concrete example of remote maintenance of a truck
Run on the Best and Most Trusted Infrastructure for SAP S/4HANA
SUSE, the world’s largest independent open source company, powers digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud.1 - [Success Story] - Best Practices for Moving to SAP S/4HANA in a Cloud Environment | SAP TechEd in 20202 - [Customer Success Story] Carhartt: Saves millions with minimal downtime while building omnichannel3 - [Customer Success Stories] Learn from our customers why thousands of SAP customers run SAP HANA & SAP S/4HANA on SUSE4 - {SAP Innovation Awards Customer Story] - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.5 - [SAPInsider Paper] - SAP S/4HANA State of the Market6 - [Blog] How SUSE embraces SAP’s “customer choice” strategy to win big
Developing Breakthrough Technologies
The SAP and Intel partnership optimizes Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory to accelerate migrations to SAP S/4HANA and help address the enormous COVID-19 performance challenges.1 - [Video] Benefits of Running S/4HANA on Intel Optane Persistent Memory in 60 seconds2 - [Brochure] Choose the Right Hardware to Maximize the Value of SAP S/4HANA: Speed Processing and Reduce Costs with Intel Optane on SAP HANA3 - [Blog] SAP S/4HANA with Intel Optane-Business Benefits4 - SAP + Intel Knowledge Center - Check out the Datanami article on how "Intel Builds Analytics, Database Use Cases for Optane and SAP S/4HANA"5 - Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and SAP HANA Platform Configuration Guide6 - SAP + Intel: Realize the Promise of In-Memory Computing